UK court denies same-sex marriage appeal
(CNS): The UK Privy Council has denied the appeal by Chantelle Day and Vickie Bodden-Bush of the Cayman Islands Court of Appeal’s decision to overturn Chief Justice Anthony Smellie’s 2019 ruling legalising same-sex marriage. The London-based judicial board rejected their argument and upheld the position of the Cayman Islands Government (CIG) that the CI Constitution does not create a right to marry for same-sex couples. Britain’s highest court of appeal for the United Kingdom Overseas Territories found that the Cayman Islands Bill of Rights is clear that marriage is reserved for opposite-sex couples.
Day and Bodden-Bush’s journey to marry began more than eight years ago when they were living in the UK and first wrote to the CIG about returning to these islands with their daughter and entering into a same-sex relationship that would be recognised here.
At the time the CIG had not introduced any form of same civil partnership legislation for same-sex couples, despite its obligation under the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR).
However, their efforts were in vain and in 2018, after the general registrar rejected the couple’s application for a marriage licence, they began their legal action and won following a Grand Court hearing.
But the government quickly moved to appeal and secured a stay on the chief justice’s ruling, preventing the couple’s plans to marry that very week. The government went on to win its appeal, which led Day and Bodden-Bush to the Privy Council, where their case was heard just over one year ago.
After learning that their appeal had been denied, the couple’s attorneys, McGrath Tonner, who have represented them from the start of the action, released a statement on their behalf expressing their disappointment. But the lawyers implied that the women were not giving up the fight and were now considering taking the case on to the European Court of Human Rights.
“Notwithstanding the Chief Justice’s 2019 ruling that the Cayman Islands Government can ‘no more justify exclusion from the institution of marriage on the ground that a couple are of the same sex, than exclusion could be justified on the ground that a couple are of different races’, the Privy Council has upheld the Court of Appeal’s decision that same sex couples in the Cayman Islands have no right to access the institution of marriage,” the lawyers wrote in the statement.
“With the assistance of their legal team, Chantelle and Vickie are actively considering their legal options, including their right of appeal to the European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg,” the release stated.
“In the interim, however, it should not be forgotten how much progress has been made in the last five years since Vickie and Chantelle first lobbied the Governor and the Premier to recognize their fundamental dignity as human beings. Were it not for their courage in standing up for their rights, and the rights of many others, there would still be no legal framework for the recognition of same sex couples in the Cayman Islands. Their strength and bravery throughout these proceedings has been truly inspirational.”
The Court of Appeal judgment in the case forced the government into drafting a domestic partnership bill, as the panel made it clear that while the Constitution may not have established a fundamental right to marriage, the couple’s rights were being infringed and the CIG was obligated to provide a legal equivalent to marriage.
But the continued political prejudice against LGBT rights in Cayman was on full display when the premier at the time, Alden McLaughlin, allowed his Cabinet a conscience vote, releasing them from the usual collective responsibility and enabling them to vote against the law.
As a result the governor stepped in and, using his constitutional powers, passed the necessary legislation that provided for the Civil Partnership Act.
But since that was passed in 2020, it has been challenged by a conservative Christian group led by Kattina Anglin, who filed a judicial review, arguing that the governor did not have the power under section 81 of the Constitution to enact this legislation and that the only way that it could have been imposed on the Cayman Islands was directly by the UK through an order in council.
That case was heard by Justice Williams last year and but his decision in that case has not yet been delivered.
With the security of marriage still denied to same-sex couples, that law is even more important as dozens of couples in Cayman have taken advantage of it to legalise their union. If it is overturned, the rights of Caymanian same-sex couples will once again be undermined.
The LGBT activist group Colours Caribean, responding to the Privy Council’s decision, said the court had “reasserted the oppressive political environment of yesteryear” with a decision based on theocracy rather than human dignity.
The group once again called on the UK Government to comply with the Foreign Affairs Select Committee recommendation (point 13) that it bring about marriage equality for all overseas territories through an order in council or legislation, as it did in Northern Ireland in 2019, even though it was a devolved matter there as it is in the Cayman Islands.
“We send our love to Chantelle, Vickie and their daughter, whose brave fight as a family for equality over the last five years sought to make the Cayman Islands a more decent society. Notwithstanding today’s judgement, your fight has given people hope and has helped to change the narrative, steering us on a path that will ultimately lead to equality,” Colours said in a release issued Monday.
“The Privy Council has told LGBTQIA+ people that they have no right to be treated equally, that the Constitution permits them to be segregated on the basis of their sexual orientation and that religious views are to be elevated over and above the values of human dignity, equality, mutual respect and social harmony — all matters affirmed in the Constitution’s Preamble, alongside reference to Christian values.
“We are perplexed as to why the Privy Council restricts expansion of rights and favours segregation by fixating itself on the ‘god-fearing’ aspects of the Preamble only.”
In its judgment, the Privy Council found that the right to marry in the Cayman Islands Bill of Rights was “drafted in highly specific terms to make it clear that it is a right ‘freely to marry a person of the opposite sex’… [I]t is obvious that this language has been used to emphasise the limited ambit of the right and to ensure that it could not be read as capable of covering same-sex marriage.”
The judges added that the reference to “traditional Christian values” in the preamble to the Constitution and in opening section of the Bill of Rights reinforced the point, adding that no argument could be developed to circumvent the express limits on the right to marry in section 14 of the Constitution.
“The Board’s view is that the Court of Appeal was correct in its approach to the interpretation of the Bill of Rights and in the construction which it gave it,” the judges stated in the ruling.
“In the context of the Bill of Rights, section 14(1) is a lex specialis dealing with the right to marry. That right is confined to opposite-sex couples. Sections 9, 10 and 16 have to be interpreted in the light of that lex specialis, so none of them can be construed as including a right for a same-sex couple to marry.”
See the full ruling and statements in the CNS Library.
https://www.reuters.com/world/uk/bermuda-ban-same-sex-marriage-is-constitutional-london-tribunal-says-2022-03-14/
This is wonderful news!
I am thrilled that the Privy Council upheld the CI constitution. For those who do not like this ruling, you may be thankful one day that your constitutional rights are upheld by this same constitution.
The Caribbean is still very conservative and I suspect even if this went to a referendum vote, it would be voted down.
Meanwhile, seven years ago… https://caymannewsservice.com/2015/08/panton-offers-backing-to-lgbt-community/comment-page-1/
What’s the hold up Mr. Premier? Your words are empty and meaningless.
Wayne Panton
“What would [a referendum] resolve? I’ve heard comments from the other side … that it’s time to put this issue through the ultimate democratic process, to a referendum, and resolve it one way or another and put an end to it. How does a referendum put an end to an issue which involves real people, human beings, how they feel, how they’re born? …
“It is no different from whether you’re born with brown skin or light skin, or you’re short or tall or any other feature.”
If gays want to marry just go somewhere that allows it. Cayman is not there yet.
Similarly the crimlization of Marijuana consumption is outlawed here unlike the rest of the world.
Cayman is not there yet.
Imagine how Elvis feels.
Wayne be the change you want to see. Amend the outdated constitution bring us out of the dark ages. Criminals enter our country everyday. Marry Caymanians and are entitled to benefits/rights. Why? Oh yeah right because they are straight. Law abiding self sufficient Caymanians are not entitled to the same because they are gay. How backward is that?
Or pretend to be straight. As often the case.
Dark Ages….. Is there not a Civil Partnership in place now…… Which is the same thing. Are you waiting for a single word that makes the same thing the same thing?
https://www.ciregistry.ky/civil-partnerships/
That webpage didn’t appear suddenly. Turn on your flashlight. Switch mode to rainbow and see what was created to make you happy. There is your piece of cake so try it out. Even cis gendered heterosexuals can use it too. Mmmmm mmmmmm delicious.
Banana republic where’s the Cayman kind here absolutely disgusting its 2022 not 1972
Once again Cayman proves why it needs to be managed from afar and cannot be trusted with its backwards beliefs and bigotry.
Your (made up) ‘god’ apparently created all beings, including those who are LGBTQIA+
You can’t have it both ways people
Piece of shit constitution, (in more ways than just this) which is why I voted against it.
I support this decision 100 %.
2nd that!
Chants and Vickie, we support you as do many other people. If it takes a referendum to change the Constitution so be it, we will definitely vote for it.
Aunty Jacqui
This is what you get when you let kooky medievalists preachers help write a society’s constitution. It’s the gift of hate and ignorance that keeps on giving.
#lame
why is everyone here more upset about gay people not being able to legally marry (which really doesn’t matter in the grand scheme of things), and these same people don’t care that the cayman government shut borders for two years, restricted the most fundamental human right that is freedom of movement, and destroyed the tourism industry, for what essentially is the flu?
I don’t expect any of these people to actually respond to my comment with any facts, I already know any responses will be emotionally charged “But I feel”…
Well, 2:22, for starters, because it wasn’t “essentially….the flu”. But you don’t sound like the sort of person to argue science/medicine with so I’ll leave it at that.
This is the stupidest comment I have ever seen. The two are not related. One could be equally upset about the border regulations! Or more, or less… there is no correlation.
Imagine saying that you can either be upset about covid related issues, or environmental ones, but not both!
Cayman Islands Constitution:
14. – (1) Government shall respect the right of every unmarried man and woman of marriageable age (as determined by law) freely to marry a person of the OPPOSITE SEX and found a family.
As mentioned many times before this even went to the privy council, the constitution would need to be amended or legislation would need to be passed for same sex marriage to be a thing in the Cayman Islands.
Yes, people dont understand that however.
You cant just have the court change a constitution. It doesn’t work like that. The first instance ruling is incompatible with the constitution, the constitution must prevail.
We don’t have a constitution, understand that.
Just want to point out that same sex marriage is not incompatible with the constitution as written. It’s just not explicitly endorsed. But the constitution is not written in such a way as to explicitly prohibit marriage between persons of the same sex.
its like one step forward, two steps backwards around here.
over to you wayne and governor….
An absolute shame, an indictment of Perfidious Albion and their treachery to upholding international human rights law. Just another example of our continued bad relationship with the so-called ‘mother country’ – they will not support our rights but will happily interfere whenever they want (beneficial ownership registry?). Cayman should cast aside Perfidious Albion and refocus our relationship towards self-sufficiency and supporting our Caribbean brothers.
Please remember to take your medication daily. Seems you must have forgot today.
It was your Cayman Ministers Association who insisted on this wording in the Constitution. Maybe they should refocus their attention on not taking away rights from their fellow Caymanians?
The judgement is good in that it is a correct interpretation of the Constitution. The Chief Justice’s judgement has not been approved by two higher courts, a total of 8 senior
judges. The real question now is whether Cayman or the UK is ready to amend the law to make same-sex marriage legal.
Good
Sounds good to me. Civil unions accomplish the same thing. It would be even better if the laws passed by the people or their representatives were followed, rather than the dictates of the unelected Governor. It amazes me that the LGBTQIA+ people would impose their agenda by any means available against the will of the people.
Adam and Eve not Adam and Steve says the court and I agree.
Saying Homo couples should be able to marry like Hetero couples because we are all humans is like saying an apple is an orange because they are both fruits.
Gay marriage No, civil unions Yes.
I appreciate the effort it must have taken to come up with such a terrible analogy
I appreciate your opinion of my analogy. Even though it’s hard to for you to swallow the courts decision it is a correct interpretation of the law.
What concerns me more is the children envolved who are led to believe this is normal.
For analogy sake, the point I was trying to make is that one of these things is not like the other so how can they be viewed the same.
A hetero couple can procreate whereas a homo couple will have to adopt unless children are already involved.
To me children are like sponges, if we keep placing this before them as an acceptable practice then obviously they will be biased to becoming gay.
I accept gay people but I don’t think it is right or what God intended for humanity.
Actually that isn’t what the Court said at all, but it would be asking too much for you to actually read the judgment. It simply said that gay marriage was currently prevented as a matter of law by the wording of the Constitution, wording which was inserted at the demand of what passes for religious leadership on the islands. They should be ashamed.
If anyone ever questions the education levels of the average anti- gay marriage nut please direct them this way
It’s a sad day for Cayman. However, cheers for the tremendous courage of Vickie and Chantelle. They deserve a knighthood a lot more than the former premier.
What a backwards hateful country this is.
There are others.
Bigotry wins.
Quote
Anonymous says:
26/02/2022 at 7:54 pm
Sorry, the UK can walk and chew gum at the same time (we hope). This matter was in the judicial/courts, it is being slowed down for political reasons.
And as for Island Pace… That is a term referring to Caymanians from the 50’s, 60’s and 70’s not exerting themselves – I resent that! Any attempt to portray it for vacationers is simply that! Does not apply to us.
Unquote
Actually, it applies to many of us. I still believe it is about 90%. I still think it is a large part of their upbringing by their parents……….. but I could be wrong. Maybe ii’s inherited.
Heart breaking news for you all. I really hope one day all of this nonsense is behind you and you can live happily and equally .
Not heart breaking at all, more like joyous news for all those opposed to gay marriage which is most likely the majority of the population.
By “all of this nonsense” I suppose you must be referring to the clearly expressed will of the Caymanian people. Sounds like the thinking of a tyrant, to me. Thank God we live in a democracy.