UK court denies same-sex marriage appeal

Day and Bodden-Bush with their legal team

(CNS): The UK Privy Council has denied the appeal by Chantelle Day and Vickie Bodden-Bush of the Cayman Islands Court of Appeal’s decision to overturn Chief Justice Anthony Smellie’s 2019 ruling legalising same-sex marriage. The London-based judicial board rejected their argument and upheld the position of the Cayman Islands Government (CIG) that the CI Constitution does not create a right to marry for same-sex couples. Britain’s highest court of appeal for the United Kingdom Overseas Territories found that the Cayman Islands Bill of Rights is clear that marriage is reserved for opposite-sex couples.

Day and Bodden-Bush’s journey to marry began more than eight years ago when they were living in the UK and first wrote to the CIG about returning to these islands with their daughter and entering into a same-sex relationship that would be recognised here.

At the time the CIG had not introduced any form of same civil partnership legislation for same-sex couples, despite its obligation under the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR).

However, their efforts were in vain and in 2018, after the general registrar rejected the couple’s application for a marriage licence, they began their legal action and won following a Grand Court hearing.

But the government quickly moved to appeal and secured a stay on the chief justice’s ruling, preventing the couple’s plans to marry that very week. The government went on to win its appeal, which led Day and Bodden-Bush to the Privy Council, where their case was heard just over one year ago.

After learning that their appeal had been denied, the couple’s attorneys, McGrath Tonner, who have represented them from the start of the action, released a statement on their behalf expressing their disappointment. But the lawyers implied that the women were not giving up the fight and were now considering taking the case on to the European Court of Human Rights.

“Notwithstanding the Chief Justice’s 2019 ruling that the Cayman Islands Government can ‘no more justify exclusion from the institution of marriage on the ground that a couple are of the same sex, than exclusion could be justified on the ground that a couple are of different races’, the Privy Council has upheld the Court of Appeal’s decision that same sex couples in the Cayman Islands have no right to access the institution of marriage,” the lawyers wrote in the statement.

“With the assistance of their legal team, Chantelle and Vickie are actively considering their legal options, including their right of appeal to the European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg,” the release stated.

“In the interim, however, it should not be forgotten how much progress has been made in the last five years since Vickie and Chantelle first lobbied the Governor and the Premier to recognize their fundamental dignity as human beings. Were it not for their courage in standing up for their rights, and the rights of many others, there would still be no legal framework for the recognition of same sex couples in the Cayman Islands. Their strength and bravery throughout these proceedings has been truly inspirational.”

The Court of Appeal judgment in the case forced the government into drafting a domestic partnership bill, as the panel made it clear that while the Constitution may not have established a fundamental right to marriage, the couple’s rights were being infringed and the CIG was obligated to provide a legal equivalent to marriage.

But the continued political prejudice against LGBT rights in Cayman was on full display when the premier at the time, Alden McLaughlin, allowed his Cabinet a conscience vote, releasing them from the usual collective responsibility and enabling them to vote against the law.

As a result the governor stepped in and, using his constitutional powers, passed the necessary legislation that provided for the Civil Partnership Act.

But since that was passed in 2020, it has been challenged by a conservative Christian group led by Kattina Anglin, who filed a judicial review, arguing that the governor did not have the power under section 81 of the Constitution to enact this legislation and that the only way that it could have been imposed on the Cayman Islands was directly by the UK through an order in council.

That case was heard by Justice Williams last year and but his decision in that case has not yet been delivered.

With the security of marriage still denied to same-sex couples, that law is even more important as dozens of couples in Cayman have taken advantage of it to legalise their union. If it is overturned, the rights of Caymanian same-sex couples will once again be undermined.

The LGBT activist group Colours Caribean, responding to the Privy Council’s decision, said the court had “reasserted the oppressive political environment of yesteryear” with a decision based on theocracy rather than human dignity.

The group once again called on the UK Government to comply with the Foreign Affairs Select Committee recommendation (point 13) that it bring about marriage equality for all overseas territories through an order in council or legislation, as it did in Northern Ireland in 2019, even though it was a devolved matter there as it is in the Cayman Islands.

“We send our love to Chantelle, Vickie and their daughter, whose brave fight as a family for equality over the last five years sought to make the Cayman Islands a more decent society. Notwithstanding today’s judgement, your fight has given people hope and has helped to change the narrative, steering us on a path that will ultimately lead to equality,” Colours said in a release issued Monday.

“The Privy Council has told LGBTQIA+ people that they have no right to be treated equally, that the Constitution permits them to be segregated on the basis of their sexual orientation and that religious views are to be elevated over and above the values of human dignity, equality, mutual respect and social harmony — all matters affirmed in the Constitution’s Preamble, alongside reference to Christian values.

“We are perplexed as to why the Privy Council restricts expansion of rights and favours segregation by fixating itself on the ‘god-fearing’ aspects of the Preamble only.”

In its judgment, the Privy Council found that the right to marry in the Cayman Islands Bill of Rights was “drafted in highly specific terms to make it clear that it is a right ‘freely to marry a person of the opposite sex’… [I]t is obvious that this language has been used to emphasise the limited ambit of the right and to ensure that it could not be read as capable of covering same-sex marriage.”

The judges added that the reference to “traditional Christian values” in the preamble to the Constitution and in opening section of the Bill of Rights reinforced the point, adding that no argument could be developed to circumvent the express limits on the right to marry in section 14 of the Constitution.

“The Board’s view is that the Court of Appeal was correct in its approach to the interpretation of the Bill of Rights and in the construction which it gave it,” the judges stated in the ruling.

“In the context of the Bill of Rights, section 14(1) is a lex specialis dealing with the right to marry. That right is confined to opposite-sex couples. Sections 9, 10 and 16 have to be interpreted in the light of that lex specialis, so none of them can be construed as including a right for a same-sex couple to marry.”