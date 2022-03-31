Travel Cayman staffer fined for curfew breach

(CNS): A staff member of Travel Cayman, the department that oversees the COVID-19 protocols for unvaccinated travellers and people in isolation, was issued with a ticket on Tuesday by the RCIPS for an incident involving a breach of quarantine that took place on Monday, 28 March, according to the Ministry of Border Control and Labour.

The details of the breach have not been revealed but the ministry said the staff member “is no longer employed by the Cayman Islands Government”.

There is increasing anecdotal evidence that the protocols surrounding COVID-19, such as mask mandates, are no longer being fully enforced in restaurants and shops. The community at large is evidently becoming less concerned about the impact of the coronavirus.

The two Omicron variants currently believed to be circulating in Cayman are considerably less virulent, and while infections are rising slightly again, the impact on health appears to be minimal. Fewer people appear to be reporting positive tests to the authorities and therefore less likely to be officially locked down.

Meanwhile, as vaccinated tourists are no longer required to test and cruise ship passengers have returned to our shores, the mask mandate, especially in schools, may become challenging for the government to sustain for another four weeks.