Traffic trouble leads to closure of BT Bypass



(CNS): With the massive decrease over the last two weeks of people in isolation as a result of the pandemic, the level of traffic has quickly returned to pre-pandemic levels and rush hour is now worse than ever for those commuting from the Eastern Districts.

The situation in Bodden Town is causing safety concerns, as drivers try to beat the queues on Bodden Town Road and Shamrock Road by using the bypass. As a result, this road will now be closed between 5:30am and 8am on weekdays, police said.

Police said that due to the public complaints regarding safety, poor driving practices and traffic congestion between Anton Bodden Drive (located next to the Bodden Town Police Station) and Condor Road, there will be limited local access only to the road, which runs between the police station and the primary school, from Monday, 7 March, until further notice. Motorists are encouraged to continue on their route along Bodden Town Road.

Police said officers will be posted at the location during the morning commute, as they asked all drivers to cooperate with the change.