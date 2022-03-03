Traffic trouble leads to closure of BT Bypass
(CNS): With the massive decrease over the last two weeks of people in isolation as a result of the pandemic, the level of traffic has quickly returned to pre-pandemic levels and rush hour is now worse than ever for those commuting from the Eastern Districts.
The situation in Bodden Town is causing safety concerns, as drivers try to beat the queues on Bodden Town Road and Shamrock Road by using the bypass. As a result, this road will now be closed between 5:30am and 8am on weekdays, police said.
Police said that due to the public complaints regarding safety, poor driving practices and traffic congestion between Anton Bodden Drive (located next to the Bodden Town Police Station) and Condor Road, there will be limited local access only to the road, which runs between the police station and the primary school, from Monday, 7 March, until further notice. Motorists are encouraged to continue on their route along Bodden Town Road.
Police said officers will be posted at the location during the morning commute, as they asked all drivers to cooperate with the change.
Category: Local News
Just wait until they close Cardinall Ave ! Most stupid thing ever !! And why did this Govt stop the road works for the new road from Eastern Ave to North Church St ???
ha ha ha….we deffo need a LOL button on this site.
Good move. They need to also stop drivers from using the Northward road to rejoin the traffic at Will T drive in an attempt to get ahead of the traffic between those two points. This is significantly slowing down traffic in the morning.
Wait until the hordes of cattle come off the cruise ships..
Probably the correct decision. But isn’t it ironic that a road designed to ease traffic has made things worse. Here’s and idea. Finish the road!
So instead of enforcing the law against miscreants, the police are going to inconvenience everyone. Have they lost their effing minds?
Should be the exact opposite. Restrict driving through the built up “first capital” and make everyone use the bypass. That is what a bypass is for. It is a miracle no one has been run down by dump trucks racing through the narrow town street.
Awful situation.
Since it’s a bypass, why not route all traffic that way, with only local traffic going through BT?
The bypass word is a clue.