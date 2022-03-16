Toddler with COVID needs cash for medivac

(CNS): A local charity has made an appeal on behalf of a three-year-old child currently at the Cayman Islands Hospital suffering complications from COVID-19 as her family is unable to foot the bill to transport her to the United States for treatment. CNS has contacted the Health Services Authority and the Ministry of Health about the situation and we are awaiting a response.

It remains unclear why the child needs to be treated overseas, why the family has inadequate health insurance or why the government has not stepped in.

The toddler is said to have been in the hospital for more than three weeks suffering complications of COVID-19. But the information comes from just one source, an appeal on Cayman’s ATK social media to raise CI$28,000 for the medical evacuation and to help the child’s mother stay in Florida with her.

There are no indications if the child is suffering from other health-related issues but the Facebook post by the charity implies that the child needs emergency surgery which an unnamed hospital in Florida is said to have agreed to undertake and cover the cost.

“We just need to get the child and her mother safely there as quickly as possible and provide funds for the mother’s accommodation for at least two weeks. There is also an uninsured debt accruing at the hospital,” the charity added before detailing the ways people can donate.

The child is one of five patients who are currently hospitalised for COVID-related causes, three of whom are unvaccinated.

According to the latest Public Health figures, there are an estimated 476 active cases of the SARS-CoV-2 virus across all three islands. Since Monday, there have been another six new cases reported to officials on the Sister Islands and another 87 on Grand Cayman.

The seven-day rolling average for 16 March was just 29 cases.