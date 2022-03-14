Three men charged after police bust in Savannah

(CNS): The RCIPS Firearm Response Unit responded to a 911 call about “explosive sounds” on Destiny Drive in Savannah at around 7am Saturday morning. The officers searched the area and quickly found a number of vehicles and men, police said Monday.

The men ran off into the nearby bushes but the police caught four of them at the location. One man attempted to drive away from the location but crashed his vehicle. He then ran off on foot along Jayson Avenue towards Shamrock Road and got away.

During a further search of the area and the vehicles at the location, the officers recovered a loaded handgun and a firearm magazine containing several rounds of ammunition. Drugs and drug paraphernalia were also found.

Two men aged 27, one of George Town and one of Bodden Town, were arrested on suspicion of possession of an unlicensed firearm. They were later bailed by police pending further investigations.

A 39-year-old man of George Town was arrested on suspicion of possession of an unlicensed firearm. He was later formally charged with possession of ganja with intent to supply, possession of drug utensils and possession of criminal property.

A 22-year-old man of West Bay was also and arrested at the location on suspicion of possession of an unlicensed firearm, possession of ganja with intent to supply and possession of cocaine with intent supply. He was later formally charged with possession of ganja with intent to supply, possession of drug utensils, possession of criminal property, and possession of ecstasy with intent to supply.

The police said that later a fifth suspect, a 35-year-old-man of George Town, attended the Cayman Islands Detention Centre, where he was arrested on suspicion of possession of an unlicensed firearm, possession of cocaine with intent to supply and possession of cocaine.

He was later formally charged with possession of cocaine with intent to supply, possession of criminal property, and dangerous driving. The police did not say if he was the same man who ran away at the scene.

The K-9 Unit, Air Operations Unit and officers from the Uniform Branch also assisted with this incident, the RCIPS said.

The three men who were charged attended court on Monday, 14 March, and were all bailed by the court to return on 28 March.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or via the website.