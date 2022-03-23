Students’ Climate March aims to pull activists together

Protect our Future activists

(CNS): Students from Protect Our Future are holding a Climate March on Friday around Government House on the West Bay Road to remind everyone that the existential threat from climate change has not gone away. They also want to pull together all the activist groups in Cayman into one event to show the government the extent of concern in our community about the lack of meaningful action to address the impending problem.

Thomas Dickens, one of the leaders of POF, told CNS that the decision to hold the march by Government House and Governor’s Beach is a safer and more practical location for a Friday afternoon than the Government Administration Building in town.

Being close to the beach will also be a reminder about what Cayman stands to lose with the prospect of rising sea levels and would give participants the opportunity to engage with tourists and explain the threats the Cayman Islands face.

Dickens is hoping that all of the different groups that have concerns about the environment, such as over-development, inaction on the ban on single-use plastic and the slow transition to renewable energy, will join the march, especially young people.

He and several members of the POF leadership team will be going overseas to university later this year and they want to see younger students from all schools in the Cayman Islands joining POF and taking over the leadership.

The young activist remains concerned that while there are a significant number of non-profit and community groups that are focused on environmental campaigns, they need to work together more closely so that those in authority can see the true extent of public concern about the myriad threats to the natural world, and by extension our future way of life.

“We want to encourage people in these groups to connect and stay connected so they can come together to put pressure on government to make the changes needed to protect our future,” Dickens said.

“I believe the disconnect at the moment among the many different groups undermines the true strength of concern there is in the Cayman community for environmental issues and the need to deliver the message to government that people want action. By coming together all of the different groups will become stronger.”

He also wants to see a stronger response from the community. Many people concerned about the environment were pleased when Wayne Panton, the current premier, was elected and began leading a new government. However, Dickens said it is clear that not all of his ministers share his passion for the environment.

“The premier is just one person,” he said. “But it appears that not all of his Cabinet colleagues back his position on the need to address climate change and sustainability.”

Dickens therefore urged everyone who cares about the environment and the future sustainability of life in Cayman to come out Friday afternoon and show the government that they all want to see immediate action on the issues that will make a difference.