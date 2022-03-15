Silent witnesses allowed suspect killer to walk free

Darrington Ebanks, killed Christmas Day 2018

(CNS): The man that police believe killed Darrington Ebanks (29) on Christmas Day 2018 walked free because of the silence of those present on the night he was shot, according to detectives who investigated the murder. Following the coroner’s inquest last week, when Ebanks’ death was confirmed an unlawful killing, the police said the case remains active and urged anyone who saw what happened that night to come forward.

“The case is still open and police are appealing to any witnesses that may have been in the area during or after the incident and have not yet spoken to a detective to please come forward,” an RCIPS spokesperson told CNS.

The police did not have enough evidence to prosecute West Bay resident William Isaac Ebanks-Romero (23) for the murder because witnesses who had identified him on the night of the shooting refused to confirm their evidence in writing.

During last week’s inquest, Detective Inspector Collins Oremule explained that Ebanks-Romero had tested positive for gunpowder residue at the time of his arrest and that clothing very similar to that worn by the killer was recovered from his house.

However, Oremule said that this was not enough to continue the prosecution and secure a conviction because it did not prove he was the killer.

Although Ebanks-Romero served over five months in jail after he was charged with murder, he walked away a free man on 31 May 2019, right before his trial was due to start. Since then no one else has been charged.

Darrington Ebanks, a father of two, was shot in the leg and the back of the head at close range following an altercation near the junction of Fountain Road and King Road in the Boatswain Bay area of West Bay during the early morning hours of Tuesday, 25 December.

Ebanks was sitting under a tree when a car pulled up and the men inside argued with him about a woman. The men in the car left but a few minutes later Ebanks was shot.

This case is one of almost two dozen murders of young men, most of them rival gang shootings, over the last fifteen years in which police are fairly certain of the killer’s identity. But they remain unsolved, largely due to a lack of willing witnesses. In some cases, the suspects went on to become victims of the tit-for-tat shootings.