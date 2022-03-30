Shots fired during gas station armed robbery

Police Commissioner Derek Byrne at Wednesday’s press briefing

(CNS): A gunman fired his weapon into the air as he entered the Esso gas station on Dorcy Drive shortly after 10pm Tuesday night before demanding cash from a customer. He was one of two men who had arrived at the scene on a motorbike and afterwards they both left on the bike. The robbery comes at a time when the RCIPS senior command is raising concerns about the increasing use of firearms by criminals.

While the robbers arrived at and fled the location on a motorcycle, soon after the robbery police seized a car they believe was connected to the crime.

Officers “had cause to stop the car” as it was travelling in the School Road area. The vehicle refused instructions to stop immediately, and when it did the two occupants made their escape. The car was searched and items that appeared to connect the car to the robbery were recovered. As a result, the vehicle is now being examined by investigators.

Police are now searching for the two suspects. The man who entered the gas station was described as wearing long blue jeans, a multi-coloured long-sleeved shirt and had his hands, head and face covered. The second man was also wearing long clothing and had his head and face covered.

This, the latest in a spike of robberies, took place just before the police released the annual crime statistics on Wednesday for 2021. Among the issues in the latest report police noted an increase in gun crime last year, which appears to be continuing into 2022. Six guns were recovered by police last year and three have been seized already since the start of this year.

At a press briefing on Wednesday, Police Commissioner Derek Byre appealed to the public to report any information they have about illegal firearms to the police, as he outlined the concerns about gun violence. He said that the RCIPS does not know how many weapons are in circulation in Cayman at present but there is a mix of both long and short arm guns in the community.

“We know there are more on-island,” he said, referring to the nine weapons seized over the last 15 months. He said police would continue to develop the intelligence to find the weapons but they needed the public to assist police in telling them where weapons might be.

Chief Superintendent Pete Lansdown also pointed to drug trafficking as a source of guns, noting that firearms are brought into the Cayman Islands alongside ganja and cocaine.

According to the statistics, there were 57 crimes last year involving guns, including murder, attempted murder and robbery.