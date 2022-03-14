Sharks taking refuge from humans in deep water

Caribbean reef shark videoed in deep water

(CNS): Three Caribbean reef sharks were caught on camera at a depth of around 300 feet off the coast of West Bay, Grand Cayman, last week. Experts from the Department of Environment said the footage of the three healthy sharks, two female and one male, demonstrates that while they remain one of the dominant predators on our reefs, they are seeking refuge in deeper water to escape the impact of human disturbances, such as boat traffic and watersports activities.

The video of the sharks was captured on a baited remote underwater video system, which is part of a two-year survey that the DoE is conducting on our deep marine environment that will document the habitat and species, including sharks, down to 6,500 feet deep.

“Fish, like sharks, are attracted to the scent of the bait and recorded by cameras while the habitat is surveyed by cameras as well as technical divers,” the DoE said. “The videos are then analysed by scientists who record all the data collected.”

The research is a collaboration between the DoE, Marine Conservation International, Beneath the Waves, and Heriot-Watt University. It is funded by the UK’s Darwin Plus project with support from the Cayman Islands Brewary’s Whitetip Fund.

The footage follows a recent sighting in South Sound of a 10-foot female tiger shark, which was filmed feeding on a sea turtle carcass that was floating on the surface of the water. Although turtles are among tiger sharks’ natural prey, it is unclear if she hunted the turtle herself or was attracted to the smell of the carcass.

DoE experts said that this was another example of a healthy marine ecosystem and that contrary to popular belief, sharks are not interested in eating humans. Anyone who sees a shark should stay calm. It’s OK to snap a photo but people should not approach or engage with sharks but should calmly exit the water and observe it from the boat.

“We can happily coexist with our ocean neighbours with a little respect, appreciation and commonsense,” said the DoE on social media. “Sharks are attracted to certain smells in the water, like the turtle carcass, or oily fish like tuna, or fish guts. So if there’s anything like that in the water, sharks might pass by looking for free food.

“This is why it’s important that people visiting Stingray City or the Sandbar not use anything other than squid or ballyhoo to feed the rays. Any other forms of chum (fish bits) may not only attract a curious shark but may also encourage the animal to associate the presence of people with food, a commonly occurring behaviour when wildlife is fed.”

It is illegal to feed or attract sharks anywhere in Cayman waters and within the Wildlife Interaction Zone. Only approved foods can be fed to the rays.