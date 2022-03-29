Rolling daily average COVID cases on the increase



(CNS): The seven-day rolling average for new cases of COVID-19 has increased to 40, the Public Health Department said Monday, after falling into the 20s earlier this month. Around 100 new cases were reported to officials this weekend. There are an estimated 478 active cases and three people are in hospital.

while the number is far less than the February peak, when some 7,000 people were locked down due to the spread of the coronavirus, this increase comes against the backdrop of a surge in cases in the UK.

On Friday, coronavirus levels reached all-time highs in Scotland and Wales and were nearing record levels in England, with around 4.2 million people infected across the UK last week. Officials in the UK said that the steep rise in infections is due to Omicron BA.2, a more transmissible variant of the virus.

On Monday, officials in Shanghai began its phased lockdown as an Omicron-fuelled COVID-19 wave spreads through mainland China’s financial hub, resulting in the highest caseloads in the country since the early days of the pandemic.

The World Health Organization has also recorded an increase in cases around the world from the middle of this month, bucking the worldwide trend of declining cases since January as a result of this latest and most infectious strain to date.

While the variant appears to be considerably less virulent than earlier strains, the suspension of COVID-19 protocols in numerous countries around the world and the opening of borders is enabling the virus to continue spreading.

Even though most people, and especially the vaccinated, have little to worry about, the risk of severe infection remains for the more vulnerable or unvaccinated, given the increase in transmission, as nations attempt to live with the virus and relax protocols.