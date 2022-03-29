Resort developers dismiss need for bird, turtle protections

Proposed development Phase 1B in pink and wider site area in blue

(CNS): The developers behind the proposed resort at Beach Bay, Lower Valley, have asked the Central Planning Authority (CPA) to ignore directives from the Department of Environment on Phase 1B of the project, which is a CI$43 million residence tower alongside the already approved plans for a ten-storey $170 million hotel.

The architects acting for St James Point Holdings have said that they don’t feel they need to install turtle-friendly lighting or preserve any natural habitat for white-tailed tropicbird nests on this phase of the growing project.

Based on advice from the DoE, the National Conservation Council has said that the developers did not need to conduct an environmental impact assessment. Nevertheless, there are a number of environmental issues for the developers to consider.

The DoE pointed out that this project will see the loss of a significant amount of primary mature habitat that has so far been uninfluenced by human activity and its ecological processes have been undisturbed.

“These habitats are often very old, existing long before humans and may consist of many endemic and ecologically important species. As the development progresses eastward, there will be additional losses of primary habitat,” the DoE stated in its submissions.

As a result, it advises that clearing for this development should be limited to the development footprint and progress only when development of the various phases is imminent.

Ahead of the meeting on Wednesday, when this phase will go before the CPA, the DoE also made a number of directions. The experts said that any planning approval should include a proper turtle-friendly lighting plan and any clearing within the coastal setback must be confined to the footprint of the approved pathways.

The directives are designed to offer some protection to the green and loggerhead sea turtles that nest in what the DoE experts have said is a very active turtle beach for both species, and to preserve the natural habitat on the bluff cliff face in the area which provides nesting grounds for the white-tailed tropicbird.

“The development on the beach would cause significant adverse effects on sea turtles. A lighting plan was submitted, however the plan was not turtle friendly and could not be endorsed by the DoE because of the illumination of the critical turtle nesting beach,” the department said, adding that the CPA should issue a directive for lighting that meets the proper definition of turtle-friendly.

As the bluff cliff has also been identified as a habitat of critical importance for the white-tailed tropicbird, which is a protected species under the National Conservation Act, the DoE has directed the board to limit any clearing in this area to paths depicted on the plans.

But the developer’s architect has responded to the DoE submissions urging the CPA not to follow the directives.

Andrew Gibb, representing the St James developers, said that the conditions would be “unreasonable”, claiming that in the case of the tropicbird there is no definitive evidence of birds currently nesting on the site, resulting “in the imposition of an onerous and unwarranted condition of planning consent”.

Gibb, who resigned as chairman of the National Trust over his involvement in this project, also argued that the proposed location “is not adjacent to nor likely to impact a sea turtle critical habitat as defined in the draft Sea Turtle Conservation Plan, and as such, does not warrant the imposition of an interim directive”.

He also used the current technical dispute, which is now legal battle, between the DoE and the CPA over the conservation law as a reason for ignoring the directive. Gibb stated that the directives were issued by the DoE director and therefore fall outside the provisions of the law.

The project has already angered local residents, who have opposed the project because of what they believe was the closed door re-zoning that enabled the development to move forward, the significant impact it will have on their quiet community, traffic issues and concerns about their beach access.

They have been supported by environmental activists concerned about the various negative effects on turtle nesting and the wider natural environment.

CNS also learned through a freedom of information request relating to developer concessions that the Environmental Protection Fund missed out on tens of thousands of dollars from this project because the coastal works fees were waived by the previous administration.