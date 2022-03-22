RCIPS reshuffle puts new face in charge of traffic

Inspector Andre Tahal

(CNS): All eyes will be on Inspector Andre Tahal over the coming months as the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service has revealed that he took over as head of the Traffic and Roads Policing Unit (TRPU) on 1 February. His predecessor, Inspector Dwayne Jones, has moved to uniform operations, the RCIPS said in a release. Tahal’s appointment was made as the number of people in isolation was dropping sharply and tourists were beginning to return, packing local roads to pre-pandemic levels and in some cases even worse congestion.

There has been no sign of any decrease in road crashes, from daily prangs to major fatal collisions, leaving Tahal with a difficult task ahead. Four people have already been killed on Cayman’s roads and the number of serious single-vehicle crashes remains alarming.

However, in a press release about his appointment, Inspector Tahal said he was up for the challenge.

“I am eager to take on the role as the inspector in charge of the Traffic and Roads Policing,” he said. “The unit has a reputation of being extremely high paced and productive, both in proactive policing as well as when responding to serious collisions across the Cayman Islands. In 2021, there was a noticeable increase in serious and fatal collisions. Reducing, and eventually eliminating these tragic incidents will be the main focus of the TRPU Unit going forward.”

Tahal trained in the RCIPS and rose up the ranks to his current post in just short of 25 years of service. He has developed a wide range of expertise, having been inspector of Firearms Response and K9, marine commander, deputy area commander for the West Bay Police Station, commander for Sister Islands, and inspector within the Uniform Operations.

He also has previous experience in the TRPU, where he worked as a constable and team leader in the earlier years of his policing career.

He said that by combining safety operations to enforce the law, such as continuing Operation Quaker targeting dangerous driving and public education initiatives, he hopes to reduce the number of serious collisions.

He said he also intends to continue to partner with other police units and agencies to make the roadways safer, in order to have a greater impact on the public. “It is vital that as a society we change our mindset when we get behind the wheel. We must learn to apply patience, follow the road rules and drive with consideration towards other road users,” Tahal said.

Superintendent Brad Ebanks, who is in charge of Uniform and Specialist Operations and supervises the traffic unit, said he was looking forward to working with Tahal.

“Road policing has always been a priority for the RCIPS, and we appreciate the value of having another dedicated leader who is committed to the task of reducing road fatalities and serious collisions as well as encouraging good driving behaviour on our roadways,” he said.