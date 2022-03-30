RCIPS creates traffic unit for Eastern Districts

Traffic and Roads Policing Unit officers at Bodden Town Police Station

(CNS): With the level of serious collisions on Grand Cayman’s roads rising, the RCIPS has launched an additional Traffic and Roads Policing Unit to cover the Eastern Districts in an effort to reduce the number of crashes and address poor driving and community concerns.

The new unit will be led by Sergeant Joleta Wolliston and overseen by Inspector Andre Tahal, who will now head two traffic units, with the dividing line at Red Bay.

While increasing traffic, especially during the morning and evening commute, there have been more collisions on the roads and more concern about the behaviour of drivers and their failure to observe the law. Nine people were killed on the roads last year, and five people have already lost their lives on local roads this year.

Police Commissioner Derek Byrne said he hoped the new unit will reassure the community that their concerns are being heard.

“The decision to assign a dedicated traffic enforcement team to the Eastern District has been a long time coming, not only because of the community concerns but also because of the driving trends and behaviours that have been recorded in the Eastern Districts,” he said in a release about the new unit.

“For now, the assigned officers are split into two shifts and two dedicated traffic vehicles have been assigned to provide enhanced visibility and enforcement. These vehicles are marked and are distinguishable from our other patrol vehicles,” he stated, adding that the effectiveness of the new unit will be reviewed over the coming weeks and months.

Inspector Tahal, who recently took over the traffic unit, said the increase in resources falls in line with the RCIPS’ overall objective to reduce fatal collisions, serious injuries and make the roads safer. PS Wolliston, who is a traffic specialist, will head up the new unit along with six constables. She began working in the former Traffic Department two years after joining the RCIPS in1999.

“When the opportunity presented itself, I was eager to get back to working in the area that I am passionate about, and over the years gained expertise and knowledge, having had advanced Traffic Crash and Traffic Homicide Investigation Training during my time with the unit in the early 2000s,” she said.

“My interest in roads policing stems from the poor driving habits and their consequences that I have witnessed and been affected by as a young adult. I am very much looking forward to working with our communities, as we seek to make our roads safer in the Eastern Districts, through education and enforcement.”

The officers will be deployed to work from Shamrock Road in the Prospect area, into the Eastern Districts of Bodden Town, North Side, and East End. They will be focusing their efforts on reducing the potential for serious and fatal collisions by prioritizing the offenses of speeding and DUI, among other offences.

Eastern Districts Area Commander Fernando Soto said the community had asked the police to prioritise road safety and cited speeding as one of the top concerns.

“I know that PS Wolliston and her team of officers will take on this task with efficiency. We hope that the public takes this as an opportunity to reflect on their driving habits and encourage others to be safe by driving within the speed limits and not drinking and driving. Your support and encouragement may save lives,” he added.