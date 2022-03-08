Protection of five wetland habitats approved

Central Mangrove Wetlands (photo by DoE)

East Interior of Little Cayman (photo by DoE)

Least tern (photo by DoE)

Tarpon Lake (photo by DoE)

Western Mangroves Cay (photo by DoE)

(CNS): A selected number of wetland areas across the Cayman Islands are to be placed under formal protection following Cabinet’s recent approval of National Conservation Council recommendations relating to five locations that are home to mangroves and other threatened habitats.

Protected Area Orders have been made for Sand Cay, the Western Mangrove Cays extension, and a piece of the southwest Central Mangrove Wetland on Grand Cayman, as well as Tarpon Lake and the East Interior of Little Cayman.

These areas are all critical habitats and represent the type of mangrove and other wetland that is being lost across the Cayman Islands at an alarming rate. Most of the parcels are already owned by the crown or in private hands where the landowners have agreed to the protection order.

Even though all mangroves are now a protected species, with planning permission they can still be removed from private land. Despite the best efforts of the Department of Environment to encourage developers and the Central Planning Authority to preserve them, acres of wetlands are still being lost every month.

However, these five protection orders will ensure that at least these particularly sensitive pieces of wetland and the myriad species and wildlife that grow and live in them will be preserved in perpetuity.

Sand Cay, which is a very small islet in South Sound, is already owned by the crown and requires no complex conservation management plan. The protection order will simply enable the DoE to conserve the area, which is home to a least tern breeding colony and the target of the order.

The two areas of mangroves are owned by the crown and private landowners, but again, no complex management plans will be required. Long recognised as a vital environmental asset for the Cayman Islands, the Central Wetlands provide essential eco-services of substantial social and economic value.

The remaining areas of mangrove in the west and the shallow seagrass beds along the North Sound side of the Seven Mile Beach corridor are particularly sensitive as this habitat has been greatly reduced and fragmented due to development.

“The ever-increasing importance of what remains of these habitats includes provision of precious fish nursery habitat, exporting nutrients into the North Sound, filtration of water and protection against storm waves,” the DoE said in the original nomination documents.

On Little Cayman, Tarpon Lake and a small adjacent coastal mangrove parcel, both owned by the crown, is home to tarpons and a wide range of resident and migratory waterbirds.

Fiddler crabs abound on exposed mudflats, and white land crabs burrow near the interface between mangroves and adjacent dry land. This specific wetland complex is unique within Little Cayman in that it never dries out, and so it is biologically highly productive year-round.

The only established point of entry to Tarpon Lake is a boardwalk, which has been restored and maintained by the government and is used for recreational tarpon fishing. A management plan for Tarpon Lake will deal with the maintenance of the boardwalk and the regulation of entry into the pond. The DoE said that as nature tourism in Little Cayman develops, it is expected that this area will remain a key site of interest for visitors.

The final parcel in the interior of the east end of Little Cayman, together with a crown-owned pond adjacent to it, was described by the DoE as a “mosaic of dry shrubland, large inland ponds, and buttonwood wetlands”.

Much of the area is inaccessible, which means it may contain more rare and endangered species than we currently know about, the experts at the DoE said.