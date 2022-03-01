Premier’s office silent on dump deal
(CNS): The contract signed by the former administration with the Dart Group for the proposed solution to Cayman’s long-running waste-management issues remains stalled. Despite repeated requests by CNS for information from the premier’s office about the current status of the proposals for the George Town landfill and the waste-to-energy facility, the government has remained silent.
Meanwhile, sources close to the talks have told us that the current administration has serious concerns about the deal signed by the Unity government on the eve of the April 2021 elections.
In a report by the Office of the Auditor General (OAG), which was recently leaked to the press, Auditor General Sue Winspear raised concerns about the previous administration committing to major, legally binding agreements so close to an election.
Writing in the report, Dubai Expo and Overseas Offices, which focused heavily on the former premier’s ministry of trade, which no longer exists, she noted that global best practice limits civil servants from committing to major expenditures or novel projects in the immediate run-up to elections for the simple and obvious reason that the incumbent administration could lose and the policies overturned.
She pointed out that the ReGen contract, the term used for the latest government-Dart deal, was signed a mere three weeks before the election. Although there was a fallback date for finalising the contract, the PPM-led Unity government committed the current administration to a policy that may not fit with its stated agenda of sustainability.
Almost a year after that deal was signed on 26 March 2021, PACT and, in particular, Premier Wayne Panton, who has taken control of the project, has said very little about the deal and the current administration’s policy toward this literally ‘burning’ issue.
The most recent mention was in the Cabinet notes for the 14 December meeting, when the government approved a guarantee of payment for the remediation work that Dart continues to undertake at the site of the current landfill.
The last time Panton spoke publicly about the dump was in a statement issued in October, when he raised some non-specific concerns about the deal and its complexities.
He also noted the ambitious timeline and said that the government had “not rushed blindly” to sign off on it. “This project is simply far too important, in addition to being very complex, to make any hasty or half-informed decisions,” he said at the time, stressing that, despite the concerns, the project was not dead.
But more than six months later, there is still no comment from the government about the talks.
However, Dart continues with the remediation work, and shortly after Panton’s statement confirmed the terms of reference for the EIA. Richard McAree, Dart’s environmental social governance programme manager, said during last year’s health conference that the EIA would go to public consultation this year. In a release on the ReGen website posted in November, the organisation said it expected the EIA work to take around ten months.
Category: Environmental Health, Health
why do i have the distinct impression this will never get solved ? Every single administration has been dancing the one step forward , two steps backwards over the very same issue just to extract more monies from a single investor . There are other jurisdictions other than ours who would welcome their vision with open hearts and arms. Cayman is just a few steps away from either the Bahamas without the extent of territory or Jamaica without a resilient agriculture.
At least tell us what exactly is the holdup.
My guess is the cost to the country over the 25 year project. We may be willing to pay it to get a real viable solution for our waste problem.
It is astronomically expensive if do it right. The ongoing cost of maintenance and safety of the WtE plant, if built, would bankrupt Cayman.
The deal that was signed ‘on the eve of the election’ was something that had been hashed out over many months of negotiations. If it was a good deal then the current Government should be adult enough to say so, and ratify it so we can get on with sorting this big pile of shtuff out. If the agreement needs amending, or adding to then just say so. We don’t need to know any more than that, but for someone that touted transparency as being important, then only engaging with marl road to get the message out, they aren’t doing a very good job.
That office is silent on everything. I dont even know if they are still on island anymore smh. This is the worst government I’ve ever witnessed. They hide from the people that voted for them. I hope you are paying attention.
Panton needs to remind us again what the “T” purportedly stood for on “PACT”?
Just like their infrequent updates on COVID protocols (or more information on cruise ship commencement)…
Nothing complicated about dumps or waste to energy. Just hire a real company like Waste Management etc who can actually deliver proven technology. You do have to tell them where to put it, and you have to fend off all the consultants, fixers, cousins, political subcontractors, and the like. That’s why you get the big bucks.
ppm idiots turned down a free solution years ago just because of few votes from backward bodden towners…..zzzzzzzz
If you mean the Dart BT dump, it wasn’t free. Not in full-cost terms. And it wasn’t complete. It was a magician’s trick that fooled some people into thinking they were offering a free solution to an expensive problem.
Better than not fixing the dump for this many more years? Perhaps. But not a ‘free solution’.
Suggest you review the so called “solution”. Some land and a few lined holes is not a solution in my opinion. Regardless of location.
Exactly! It was a few cistern sized holes, lined with something(probably plastic) . Was far from being any kind of landfill. Everyone who protested against it had every right to. Bodden Town residents definitely did not want that in our area and will protest against it again and again.
It wasn’t an all inclusive solution like Regen. The proposal was to merely create a lined cell in order to start what would have become another dump like the one in GT. Dart essentially presented a carrot on a stick, even though there’s a donkey elected in BT not all donkeys fall for a fake carrot on a stick.
Calling the proposal to move the dump to BT a solution smells like the kind of propaganda that a Dart vested employee spews. Like I said he just wanted it and stills wants it out of his backyard.
Basically right, but nobody was “moving” anything. Too many people think the proposal was to actually move the GT landfill to Bodden Town, when in fact the proposal was to cap the current landfill (which is happening right now) and create a new lined landfill in BT. But, as has been said, it wasn’t a full solution like ReGen.
mount thrashmore…the perfect monument to the incompetence of local mla’s over the last 40 years.
And still the perfect visual for all those cruise ships coming to our shores.
Cayman government is grossly incompetent.
Just the type of openness and transparency that we should expect from our elected leadership.
It is my opinion that no group is better than the other and that most people within the groups are living with narcissistic personality disorder and are truly just looking out for themselves.
There was an interesting article on the internet the other day showing in detail that, irrespective of which group of politicians get elected, the majority of people are never truly represented. It is really just the big money donors and big corporate entities that get some level of representation.
I agree just get on with finalizing REGEN. Things take way too long to finish in Cayman (unless it has to do with real estate and construction for homes… then it passes and gets through in months). But if it is something good for the environment and will create jobs it’s delay, delay, delay.
Tired of talking about it, it’s time for action and completion!
Just get on with it already. This is the difference between the private and public sector, and DART in particular.
DART will get this done if the political red tape can be eliminated.
Panton just refuses to make a decision as he is handcuffed to 10 different opinions.
The more Dart becomes involved with out infrastructure the more it makes it impossible for him to be controlled. Every government thinks they can take back the power from Dart for the Cayman people but they end up under his thumb and control just like the government before them.
But didn’t Sir Alden sign a deal just before the election last year?
Sir Alden should be called to account.
Yes, he did. Madam Alden signed it 3 weeks before election.
Good for Sir Alden, at least someone in Authority took a leadership position and dealt with a long outstanding problem.
Talking and talking will not fix the problem, and the UDP delay now is just buying time to find fault with the previous government.
Get on with it and stop looking for the perfect deal…it does not exist.
‘took a leadership position and dealt with a long outstanding problem’
Are you actually bonkers? They literally had YEARS to deal with the dump and did nothing about it meanwhile listening to a handful of NIMBYs in BT. The only thing on Alden’s mind when he signed that deal was to lump PACT with the problem and be able to point the finger later. A classic political tactic as he knew he was getting bombed out of office.
If you can’t/won’t see that then you are a major part of the problem on this island. A solution to the dump problem is another 10 years away guaranteed.
Are you drunk? He only “took action” three weeks before the election, instead of during all his time in office before that. This is not what responsible politicians do.
Madam Alden only did tht 3 weeks before the election in a last ditch attempt for him and the PPM to get elected..I’m sure he didn’t even bother to read it in full.
12:08, But Alden conned us. He didn’t deal with the problem.
What did he actually agree to with Dart?
Took action after 30yrs of Govt dealing with it and 42 elewenteen consultant reports.
Way to go Alden…..
politrick at its best…