George Town landfill (photo courtesy of ReGen)

(CNS): The contract signed by the former administration with the Dart Group for the proposed solution to Cayman’s long-running waste-management issues remains stalled. Despite repeated requests by CNS for information from the premier’s office about the current status of the proposals for the George Town landfill and the waste-to-energy facility, the government has remained silent.

Meanwhile, sources close to the talks have told us that the current administration has serious concerns about the deal signed by the Unity government on the eve of the April 2021 elections.

In a report by the Office of the Auditor General (OAG), which was recently leaked to the press, Auditor General Sue Winspear raised concerns about the previous administration committing to major, legally binding agreements so close to an election.

Writing in the report, Dubai Expo and Overseas Offices, which focused heavily on the former premier’s ministry of trade, which no longer exists, she noted that global best practice limits civil servants from committing to major expenditures or novel projects in the immediate run-up to elections for the simple and obvious reason that the incumbent administration could lose and the policies overturned.

She pointed out that the ReGen contract, the term used for the latest government-Dart deal, was signed a mere three weeks before the election. Although there was a fallback date for finalising the contract, the PPM-led Unity government committed the current administration to a policy that may not fit with its stated agenda of sustainability.

Almost a year after that deal was signed on 26 March 2021, PACT and, in particular, Premier Wayne Panton, who has taken control of the project, has said very little about the deal and the current administration’s policy toward this literally ‘burning’ issue.

The most recent mention was in the Cabinet notes for the 14 December meeting, when the government approved a guarantee of payment for the remediation work that Dart continues to undertake at the site of the current landfill.

The last time Panton spoke publicly about the dump was in a statement issued in October, when he raised some non-specific concerns about the deal and its complexities.

He also noted the ambitious timeline and said that the government had “not rushed blindly” to sign off on it. “This project is simply far too important, in addition to being very complex, to make any hasty or half-informed decisions,” he said at the time, stressing that, despite the concerns, the project was not dead.

But more than six months later, there is still no comment from the government about the talks.

However, Dart continues with the remediation work, and shortly after Panton’s statement confirmed the terms of reference for the EIA. Richard McAree, Dart’s environmental social governance programme manager, said during last year’s health conference that the EIA would go to public consultation this year. In a release on the ReGen website posted in November, the organisation said it expected the EIA work to take around ten months.