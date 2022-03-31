Political veteran Benson Ebanks dies aged 87

Benson Ebanks with his daughters, Judy, Gina and Janet (from social media)

(CNS): Local statesman Benson Ebanks (87) has died. The former West Bay representative’s passing was announced by Premier Wayne Panton on Wednesday, as government flew flags at half-mast to mark the passing of the Caymanian political icon and business leader.

Ebanks was the architect of the Cayman Protection Law and served in the Legislative Assembly as a representative for his district for 30 years. He served on the Executive Council (now Cabinet) and was a champion of education and instrumental in the establishment of the Sunrise Adult Learning Centre.

Ebanks was a founding shareholder of Cayman National Bank and chairman of the board from its establishment in 1974 until 2010. He also had several retail businesses, including the hardware store in West Bay. Panton said Benson was committed to political stability, good governance and the careful, managed development of the Cayman Islands.

“On behalf of all us in government, we extend our deepest sympathies to his children, grandchildren and extended family. He embodied the truest essence of being Caymanian and will be sorely missed. May his soul rest in peace,” said Panton.

Opposition Leader Roy McTaggart offered condolences to the Ebanks family on behalf of the opposition, saying that his place in the history books was undisputed.

He said that Ebanks’ life’s work extended beyond government and parliament and his “contributions to our Islands through politics, business and socially helped make the Cayman Islands a better place and positively impacted the lives of countless numbers of Caymanians”.

The Chamber of Commerce also issued a statement about Ebanks, who was its first president in the 1960s, stating that he “leaves behind an indelible mark on multiple areas of Cayman Islands society”. The Chamber also lauded his work and contributions to the development of the Cayman Islands.

“He embraced Cayman’s culture and society on all fronts and was a keen supporter of the arts and preserving Cayman’s history. He was truly a Caymanian son of the soil who helped to lay a foundation in politics, in business and in the community. His outstanding contributions will benefit future generations,” said the Chamber’s executive.