Political veteran Benson Ebanks dies aged 87
(CNS): Local statesman Benson Ebanks (87) has died. The former West Bay representative’s passing was announced by Premier Wayne Panton on Wednesday, as government flew flags at half-mast to mark the passing of the Caymanian political icon and business leader.
Ebanks was the architect of the Cayman Protection Law and served in the Legislative Assembly as a representative for his district for 30 years. He served on the Executive Council (now Cabinet) and was a champion of education and instrumental in the establishment of the Sunrise Adult Learning Centre.
Ebanks was a founding shareholder of Cayman National Bank and chairman of the board from its establishment in 1974 until 2010. He also had several retail businesses, including the hardware store in West Bay. Panton said Benson was committed to political stability, good governance and the careful, managed development of the Cayman Islands.
“On behalf of all us in government, we extend our deepest sympathies to his children, grandchildren and extended family. He embodied the truest essence of being Caymanian and will be sorely missed. May his soul rest in peace,” said Panton.
Opposition Leader Roy McTaggart offered condolences to the Ebanks family on behalf of the opposition, saying that his place in the history books was undisputed.
He said that Ebanks’ life’s work extended beyond government and parliament and his “contributions to our Islands through politics, business and socially helped make the Cayman Islands a better place and positively impacted the lives of countless numbers of Caymanians”.
The Chamber of Commerce also issued a statement about Ebanks, who was its first president in the 1960s, stating that he “leaves behind an indelible mark on multiple areas of Cayman Islands society”. The Chamber also lauded his work and contributions to the development of the Cayman Islands.
“He embraced Cayman’s culture and society on all fronts and was a keen supporter of the arts and preserving Cayman’s history. He was truly a Caymanian son of the soil who helped to lay a foundation in politics, in business and in the community. His outstanding contributions will benefit future generations,” said the Chamber’s executive.
Category: Local News
Benson Ebanks – a man with ethics and integrity who did not lose them when he became a politician, a rare breed indeed. Thanks for all your service.
My sincerest condolences to the family and loved ones of Mr. Benson O. Ebanks OBE.
Mr. Benson contributed significantly, both in the public and private sectors, to the success enjoyed by the Cayman Islands.
Mr. Benson will be remembered as a pioneer in the banking sector as well as for his contributions in both the legislative and executive arms of government (as an elected member for West Bay).
Mr. Benson was a true Caymanian patriot and a Nation-builder.
I am humbly grateful and honored to have been able to call Mr. Benson “my friend”.
Praying for comfort and strength to Mr. Benson’s family and loved ones at this time.
Let us cherish the loving memory of Mr. Benson.
God bless,
Orrie 🙏🏻🇰🇾
RIP Mr. Benson O. Ebanks Jr. OBE, JP.
His political service to his country remains honourable and is appreciated. His availability to his constituents, acquaintances, neighbours, friends, et al for his JP services (which by mandate are free of charge but can and do intrude at times into a holder’s personal time) is appreciated. As a past customer, his family business was convenient and appreciated. As a community figure he was respected.
Mr. Benson’s generation of Caymanians (my parents’) and my own (baby boomers up to the late sixties) can directly relate to his presence in our community and younger generations are also impacted in many ways. His decorum in public office could and should be considered as a model to some of his successors in the Cayman political arena.
Cayman has lost another of the Old Guard from the political landscape of the 60’s – 80s, a crucial time in our development. History will record Mr. Benson’s politics as being in the best interest of ordinary Caymanians, without sacrificing personal integrity, ethics or respect for the public purse.
It’s ironic, though, that the political landscape following Mr. Benson’s exit will eventually cultivate its own OGs…. but it won’t meant “old guard” anymore, more like today’s pop culture meaning!
Condolences to the family. Mr. Benson was a great person, who gave of himself to his country.