Police to seek shooting witnesses at crime scene

The Strand plaza car park

(CNS): Detectives investigating the latest gun-related violence along with uniform officers will be at The Strand plaza tonight (Friday) looking for potential witnesses to the shooting last weekend. Officers said they will be heading to the entertainment complex off the West Bay Road to speak to people there this evening who may have been present when a George Town man was shot at that location around 3am last Saturday.

Police said they are aware that there were a number of people present when the incident took place but very few have come forward to assist with the investigation.

A 31-year-old man from George Town received multiple gunshot wounds to his abdomen. He was taken in a private car to the George Town hospital, where he is still being treated for the serious injuries he sustained.

Police said that as well as speaking to people about what they may have seen last weekend, they will also continue proactive patrols at nightclubs and other hotspot areas to discourage illegal activity and antisocial behaviour.

The public is being reminded to ensure that they conduct themselves in a manner that is within the law and to remain safe.

Anyone with information to call the Major Incident Room at 649-2930. Anonymous tips, including multimedia files, can be provided directly to the RCIPS via our Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or via the website.