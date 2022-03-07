Police hunt driver in weekend hit-and-run

(CNS): Police are appealing to the public to help them track down the driver of a white Nissan Frontier that was involved in a crash with a silver Honda Accord at around 2am on Sunday, 6 March, at the traffic light on the junction of Shedden Road and North Sound Road in George Town. The driver of the Nissan Frontier left the vehicle and ran off on foot in the direction of North Sound Road. The driver and a passenger in the Honda Accord were both taken to hospital, where they have been treated and released.

The police have not given any more details of the collision. However, they did say that the Cayman Islands Fire Service also attended the location, assessed the scene and assisted with clearing the roadway, implying that the crash was quite significant.

The collision is under investigation by the police and anyone with information on the whereabouts of the driver of the white Nissan Frontier involved in this incident, is encouraged to call the George Town Police Station at 949-4222.

Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or on the website.



