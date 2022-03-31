Patient died of long-COVID, say officials

(CNS): Public Health officials have said they believe that the last person to die as a result of complications relating to SARS-CoV2 was suffering from the condition known as long-COVID. No details of when the patient first acquired the disease or what particular complications they endured were revealed, but in the latest situation report about the status of the virus last week, officials said that “the death might be attributed to long COVID-19”.

To date, 25 people with COVID-10 have died in Cayman.

Meanwhile, COVID-19 is continuing to infect people in the community. As of Wednesday morning, there were an estimated 533 active cases of the virus in the Cayman Islands, with just two unvaccinated people currently in hospital as a result of the disease.

While the seven-day rolling average for 30 March was stable at 39, over the last three days more than 120 people officially reported testing positive for the virus.

According to the figures released for last week (20 to 26 March), there were a total of 266 new cases of COVID-19 reported by Public Health, an increase of 59 over the previous week. However, fewer tests were conducted, indicating that the numbers are likely to be higher.

To date, there have been just under 21,000 cases of the virus in the Cayman Islands, 656 of them in the Sister Islands.

Despite the increase in infections last week, the pressure on the local health services remains low in relation to people suffering severe illness from COVID-19, as just seven patients passed through the hospital last week.

The overall vaccination rate also remains high, with 94% of the population aged over 5 years old having had at least one dose but only around 40% of adults have had a booster shot.