Panton: Work permit imbalance will be addressed

Premier Wayne Panton at Friday’s press briefing

(CNS): Premier Wayne Panton appeared to be singing from a different song sheet than his deputy and labour minister on Friday when he said that the PACT Government might have got the balance between encouraging employers in tourism to recruit Caymanians and allowing those employers to access work permits wrong.

He said it was in the interest of government and the economy to ensure that private sector bosses get the work permits they need to properly run their businesses, but government may have been too keen to see local workers back on the job.

In the face of complaints from some leading tourism employers that they are not getting the permits they need to meet the growing tourism demand as the borders reopen, the premier said that in an effort to get the 1,700 or more unemployed local people back to work, the government might have got things wrong.

“We have to recognise, as a government, as a country, that the private sector needs the staff that they have to have to provide the products and the services that they are known for, otherwise it is cutting off our nose to spite our face,” the premier said in response to questions from Cayman Compass reporter Seaford Russell Jr.

The premier added that Cayman could not become known for a low-quality tourism product because there is no staff to provide the services.

“That… has to change. We have to make sure that, if there is a perception, if there is a view that there has been a slowdown in the accommodation of work permits for these individuals and for the business, we have to make sure it happens…” he said, as he pointed to the need to clear permit applications.

But just last month, Labour Minister Chris Saunders said that employers were not going to find it as easy to get permits as they had in the past. He said the slowdown in permit applications was a consequence of the government prioritizing Caymanians and ensuring that bosses no longer ignored local applications by cross-checking the data that WORC is now collecting.

“There is now an increased… vigilance… with regards to work permits just being automatically renewed,” Saunders said. “I know some people are used to it being done in the past but at this point, people have to recognise that there are many Caymanians out of work and… we have to go through a much longer process to make sure the jobs that are being renewed can’t be filled by Caymanians.”

However, the PACT premier took a slightly different tone on Friday when he said that it was important to ensure that the people were there to provide the services that add quality and value to the tourism product.

“It is always about this fine line of trying to make sure that you promote the interests of Caymanians as well as making sure the private sector has who they need,” he said, adding that perhaps this had gone the wrong way.

“Perhaps we have gotten the balance a little bit wrong; perhaps we have just been a bit too eager in trying to make sure that Caymanians got back in and were given fair opportunities. But we will make adjustments to try to make sure we strike the right balance and people who genuinely need those work permits will get them.”

Panton said that with stay-over tourism accelerating and cruise restarting, Cayman was at a point where government had to get the balance right. “Where we have not had the balance right, we are going to make sure we do a better job of that,” he added.

Panton noted that the government wanted to see more Caymanians working in tourism and it had a responsibility to provide the opportunities for them to be employed. He said that following discussions with key employers and as a result of government’s efforts, various hotels had held a number of job fairs.

But he said the government could not do the work for those unemployed Caymanians because they had to want to work.