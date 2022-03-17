OfReg still has no policy to address gas prices

Duke Munroe on Radio Cayman

(CNS): More than five years after the Utility Regulation and Competition Office (OfReg) was established, it is still determining the best approach to regulate the price of fuel at the pump in Cayman, as this issue is one of its primary goals. Duke Munroe, OfReg’s executive director of fuels, has said that the regulator continues to work towards determining the best regulatory model for the jurisdiction based on public concerns and what makes economic sense. He said OfReg was still considering recommendations about what the oil importers and the government can do right now to manage the surge in prices relating to the current geopolitical situation.

Appearing on Radio Cayman’s Talk Today programme hosted by Dwayne Sterling Ebanks, he said that the regulator currently monitors local fuel prices to ensure they broadly align with the global price trends. They then check that there is not a significant difference between the price the wholesalers paid for the fuel when it is imported and the price at the pump.

If those prices go beyond the traditional margins, the regulator can direct entities to address that. However, OfReg does not impose any price controls.

Despite broad concerns that OfReg is not protecting consumers, Munroe said the regulator was “committed to the people of Cayman” and denied being out of touch with the realities and impact of fuel prices.

“We are on the ball with these things… despite some of our limitations,” he said, maintaining that fuel was efficiently managed and regulated because the wholesalers are obligated by law to share with OfReg the quantity, quality and prices they pay.

With prices rising on the world market since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as well as the fallout from the pandemic, Munroe said prices in the Cayman Islands are based on the details that OfReg reviews based on the information from the importers. He said the issue was complex but OfReg takes its obligation to ensure that prices at the pump are based on the cost of the product as it comes in very seriously.

He accepted that there were concerns around how and when prices increase. “We are looking at ways we can bring some more clarity… and be more transparent,” he said.

Munroe said prices are currently increasing because the oil prices have been going up on the world market since January, and the recent increases will be based on what the wholesalers paid last month. “Those price increases are based on product imported in February,” he added.

Explaining the challenges of a volatile market, he said the regulator was watching out for consumers.

“We certainly want to assure the public and all stakeholders that we are working in the best interest of consumers in these somewhat unique circumstances, where we are faced with prices rising at what can be considered unprecedented levels. We will do our part to make sure the most efficient pricing is reflected… at the pumps,” he said and urged people to try to reduce their consumption at this time.

“We are also going to be making recommendations… in terms of what extra the oil companies can do, what extra the government can do… to alleviate the impact,” Munroe said, adding that OfReg had to balance accessibility as well as sustainable prices.

Despite the persistent allegation that OfReg has always been too close to the stakeholders it was created to regulate and has not focused on consumer protection, Munroe said the regulator was looking out for the public as the consumer is more vulnerable, and that OfReg would continue to be the “voice for consumers”.