Officials reveal another life lost to COVID-19

(CNS): Public Health has revealed that an unvaccinated patient who had tested positive for COVID-19 died last week, bringing the death toll in Cayman as a result of the pandemic to 18. Officials said that the delay in reporting the death on 21 February was to confirm that SARS-CoV-2 was responsible.

No other details were revealed about the latest victim of the virus. There are still eight patients in the hospital as a result of COVID-19 three of which are fully vaccinated.

While the latest death and continued hospitalisations show the pandemic is not over, the most recent figures reflect a continued and significant decline in local transmission, with just 64 new cases reported over the first two days of March.

As of yesterday morning, there were 774 active cases in the community. To date, there have been over 19,900 cases in almost two years. Of these 242 people have been hospitalised.

Meanwhile, the weekly situation report detailing the status of the virus between 20 and 26 February showed that positive COVID-19 cases have declined by 77% over the last four weeks. There were 383 new cases last week after 2,581 official PCR tests were conducted, compared to 3,098 the week before.

Despite efforts to promote the vaccination to children and boosters to everyone, just over 400 people received a shot last week, including 79 children. Only 35% of those over 12 who are eligible have been boosted and the percentage of the entire population with at least one shot has stalled at 84%, though this is still a significant number and represents 96% of adults and children over 12.