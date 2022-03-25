Ministry secured fair price for waterfront land

Waterfront property purchased by CIG

(CNS): The Ministry of Tourism’s response to a freedom of information request shows that government secured a reasonable price for the property it recently acquired on the George Town waterfront. The land, purchased last year from Cayman Falls, cost the public purse CI$5.6 million, which was $550,000 less than the asking price of CI$6.15M and $140,000 less than its “fair market value”.

The land will be used for a new tourist attraction and training centre and aims to encourage more local people into hospitality and present a true Cayman face to visitors.

According to the documents released by the Lands and Survey Department and Cabinet, the purchase of the land was approved last December. It is just over one acre and located across the street from Kirk’s Supermarket on North Church Street, next door to the Coral Sands Resort.

Independent valuations completed for Cayman Falls assessed the property as worth between US$7M and US$7.9M (CI$5.74M to CI$6.478M, converted at 0.82). It was listed by CEREBA for US$7.5M (CI$6.15M).

According to the documents, the government’s chief valuation officer concluded it had a real market value of around CI$5.74 million and was able to negotiate the final price of CI$5.6 million. “Similar parcels rarely come onto the market, thus, it is typically them to attract a premium,” the independent valuers contracted by the government said in their report.

Although there are some old rundown buildings on the property, which are being used largely as residential rental units, the purchase was based purely on the land. However, the ministry has said it intends to use the existing buildings as it redevelops the site.

Tourism Minister Kenneth Bryan explained to Parliament last year that the land had been purchased to develop a new tourism, entertainment and leisure area that will accommodate restaurants, bars, a stage and possibly the Craft Market, while doubling up as a training centre for young Caymanians seeking a career in hospitality.

An additional CI$1M has also been set aside to begin work on the site, which has still to acquire planning permission. Speaking during the budget debate, Bryan said that the proposed project would utilize the concrete and wooden buildings already on the land.

He has said it is a great location for this new “visionary project”, which will go on to generate sufficient revenue to fund itself.

“The benefits of this site and the government’s vision for it are almost too numerous to mention,” he told Parliament. “But most importantly, it is an investment in our people that will provide reoccurring benefit to current and future generations of Caymanians.”