Ministry PR dept seeks marketing consultants
(CNS): A new government PR and marketing department within the financial services ministry, created to promote investment in the Cayman Islands, has issued a request for proposals from marketing consultants. InvestCayman was launched last year, describing itself as an investment promotion agency headed up by marketing professional Jane Scaletta, who was appointed to the top job because of her professional credentials and experience in promotion for both the Cayman Islands Tourism Association (CITA) and the Department of Tourism (DoT). At the time of her appointment, she said she was delighted to “tell our story to the world”.
But the ministry is now seeking outside consultants to tell that story and provide “high-level marketing and media services to further the mission of InvestCayman”, according to the documents posted on the government’s procurement website.
InvestCayman has been described as a “single front door for significant investment in the Cayman Islands” around a “triple win”, where the investor, the government and the people of the Cayman Islands should all benefit.
Officials have said this new government department is intended to improve Cayman’s reputation internationally through strategic communications, brand management and the delivery of world-class service to client investors.
Described as “a white-glove concierge service”, the unit was created to make it easier to do business here, keep the Cayman Islands competitive and advise on policy when data indicates the need.
The tender documents stated that the selected marketing company will “further the mission of InvestCayman” and ensure the brand is aligned with the most up-to-date government objectives.
Whoever secures the contract will be tasked with “covering social media, online presence, brand identity, website updates, content and website/social media design, photo shoots, media audits, reputation management, digital media buying, general SEO services, influencer marketing (in investment arena), email marketing, reporting, POV consultation, collateral design and sourcing, and other digital marketing needs”.
There is no indication on the InvestCayman website how many people work in the department in addition to Scaletta, and the ministry has not stated why this work cannot be covered by existing in-house staff or through the employment of experienced individuals.
The request for proposals follows, over the last few months, a bid for consultants for a new cruise tourism and transport policy, design consultants for a general aviation terminal at the airport, business analysts consultants for Customs and Border Control, and international relations consultants for the London Office.
The use of consultants by the government came under the scrutiny of the Office of the Auditor General starting with a report in February 2018, which found a long list of issues surrounding their use. The OAG said the government was not planning, monitoring or justifying its use of consultants.
The office made a number of recommendations, especially the need for business cases and, alternatively, for the government to invest more in staff training and development to ensure that it has the skills and expertise it needs, reducing its overall spending on consultants.
In a follow-up report in January this year the OAG found that the government had not implemented all of the recommendations, and even the ones it had implemented, such as producing business cases before engaging consultants, it is not clear that has been happening.
Category: Business, Financial Services, Government Administration, Politics
PACT creating jobs for friends.
Maybe, but there is no comparison with the jobs that PPM gave Alden’s friends.
Just had a cruise through the procurement site.
I notice this is an RFP.
I also notice that this RFP wants a proposal, clients, portfolio etc. … which is all well and good, I suppose…
However, I also see a lot of “closed”or “cancelled” RFPs and RFQs in the past opportunities section.
It’s a real world problem right now of businesses asking for a
“How would you do it?”
AND THEN
taking and implementing YOUR ideas and hard work without giving you the job or paying you for your ideas.
Wouldn’t be the first time this has happened under this woman’s watch.
Sounds like somebody is looking for someone to do her job and cover her bunky because she is a clueless dinosaur.
Does she have a TIktoc or Bitcoin wallet ? I bet she has no earthly idea…
Can’t wait for the ” influencer marketing ” promo’ video slots.
Yeah, like the leather handbags…
As soon as the annual budget ballooned to unimaginable levels (we are talking billion dollar budget cycles now), the need to expropriate as much of it as possible via crony contracts and consultancy arrangements has become critical.
Invest Cayman is the brainchild of Chief Officer Error Bush under the previous PPM led UNITY government. Once you understand the genesis of this expensive mess it will all make sense as he only hires his like minded people that are useless. God help the people and government of the Cayman Islands.
Time to investigate blow up everything thing that Eric Bush started in MIATA on behalf of PPM. It was all about jobs for friends and an expensive disaster to travel and waste monies.
The legacy of waste and incompetence lives on in Invest Cayman, Eric B that stands for bumbling and PPM
Wait!!! – Surely we need consultants to advise on the terms of reference for the consultants who will advise on the terms of reference for the elected geniuses we have who probably don’t know how to spell either consultant or terms of reference.
Great idea, but lacks substance. The civil service have become a world class shitshow. All the lipstick in the world cannot fix that pig, and God (and investors) don’t like ugly.
The buck stops with Deputy Governor Franz Manderson and his lackeys that were hand picked by him
With the exception of the Auditor General I am yet to see a single department that consistently does its job. With WORC, it does not matter whether you employ Caymanians or not. Just who you know. Anyone notice how much things have changed with a simple election, but no change in law? How is that even possible if the Civil Service has been dispassionately applying the same law all day, every day? The DCI has not met its legal obligations for decades. Not a single prosecution for fronting in 30 years, and yet it is mainstream. How long has it been since Champion House was ordered to pay pensions? How many hundreds of the poorest in our community have no pensions. The Department of Education continues to graduate hundreds of young people every year, with no prospect in them competing in a modern knowledge and skills driven economy. Have the cops even noticed the political connections of many of the law-breakers that seem so immune from enforcement. Come to think of it, screw them too. Yet to even investigate the overt corruption apparent in many of the Cabinet Status Grants.
Don’t come.
Absolutely love the graphic that was used to illustrate this article… right on point, says it how it is!
Yup, that made my day CNS!
I think they need a consultancy project to investigate whether they are hiring enough consultants.
Government already has marketing consultants in USA, Europe and South America.
Surely one of these could be tapped to give advice within their existing contracts.
Nobody in the civil service stops to consider another, less expensive way of meeting their needs. Not their money, why should they care,?
CIG hired multiple consultants for the dump, and yet PACT says they don’t know why is going on.
Thank you CNS for your “Bullshit Meter” pic for this story. It made me smile and I really needed that today.
Should have been used during the Covid press conferences
Just talk abd more talk as usual, with nothing coming out of it besides spending /wasting taxpayers money.
PACT Seeks Consultancy for Everything”
At a press conference after today’s announcement, a Government spokesperson reiterated that when the T for Transparency was added to the PAC vision, they were not joking! It is in the spirit of transparency that they’ve taken the decision to outsource all of Government’s required advising to consultants. The spokesperson went on to say that the decision was taken ‘reasonably easily’ amongst Cabinet (after convincing a few Ministers) when it was agreed by majority that, as most Cabinet Ministers are absolutely green and lost in their respective realm, others with tenure have repeatedly failed to deliver, most of their primary advisers i.e. Department Heads and Chief Officers are also clueless, lazy or otherwise useless, it stood to reason that to get anything done in it’s remaining three years, PACT must get advice from people who allegedly know, regardless of the subject.
The spokesperson said Government acknowledged that this is a costly approach but mused that it will be worth it in the long run…..at least to some.
Meanwhile, the ‘caucus’ is considering revising the “C” in the PACT acronym!
It shows a lack of talent and trust at the Chief Officer levels and HOD’s that are supposed to be the technical advisors to the elected policy makers the politicians.
Would you really trust any of the senior ministry staff and Chief’s to lead a project given the woeful track record of the civil service and Chiefs over the past 30 years?
Wait, there must be more RFPs for consultancies coming…how about one to review the efficacy of OFReg?
Please, please don’t give them anymore ideas! All will be well with the new Interim CEO, Mr Peter Gough now at the helm of OfReg. He is extremely knowledgeable about reinvention of Government strategies and is a well-respected and long standing stalwart in our World Class civil service! He will sort them out!
What we need is more housing that doesn’t cost $300+ per sq foot. The only foreign investment I’m seeing is them buying (or developing) half million dollar 1-bed apartments and further driving up the market for the rest of us that actually need somewhere to live.
So, PACT hires Ms. Scaletta to tell them they need consultants to guide her to deliver what they hired her for in the first place?? Oook! Value for money?? Go PACT!
Hold on for a rough ride peeps, reminds me of the late 70s/early 80s when “consultants” to Government were popping-up all over the place!
FIRE ALL of them that are clueless start at the top and work down. Time to drain the swamp
The eeeediat is the one who keeps hiring her! CIG is a joke
If only the Deputy Governor would employ consultants tasked with providing advice on how to run the Civil Service.
The 5k could definitely do with a consultant or two.
Actually, at last check, it has 7.
Of course, because there is one for the Start, Finish then one for each K of the 5K!!!
The take away is that we should adopt direct democracy with the public voting on all issues. That would allow us to save billions by cutting out the useless intermediatiaries – ie PACT and the civil service – and just have people who know what they are doing report directly to the public who then decide by electronic voting.
Again, how may consultants do we need to hire?
-Gary Bernard
Yes.
I hope they will first hire Cayman Consultants or Consultants domiciled here. I also hope they will treat this the way they are treating work permits. Not reviewing or approving anything until full Cayman employment. I hope CIG holds itself to the same standard they expect from the Private Sector.
Apparently the celebrated hires and team leaders don’t know what they’re doing.
“There is no indication on the InvestCayman website how many people work in the department in addition to Scaletta, and the ministry has not stated why this work cannot be covered by existing in-house staff or through the employment of experienced individuals.”
A marketing firm to help a marketing unit, created for the sole purpose of marketing one aspect of financial services.
“A marketing firm to help a marketing unit, created for the sole purpose of marketing one aspect of financial services”
Defo requires a consultant report on the previous consultant and marketing strategy reports so they can report back to us?
This is a complex area and needs professional attention. I think that the resources that the right consultant will bring could not be replicated affordable by the department.
So says the pre-selected “consultant”.
We need more wetlands preserved.
You can watch Bobo and Teedee explain on YouTube.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UReZ80TkPhs&t=6s