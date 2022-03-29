Mega cruise ship arrives with reduced passenger load

MSC Seashore (from social media)

(CNS): The biggest ship to visit George Town since the Cayman Islands reopened to cruising last week, MSC Seashore, arrived Tuesday with just 1,770 passengers, even though it can carry more than 5,600. It was followed a few hours later by the Disney Fantasy, which can carry up to 4,000 but had 2,420 passengers.

Since the Cayman Islands Government began the phased return of cruise ships on Monday 21 March, seven ships have brought over 14,000 passengers on four separate days. Two ships are expected on Wednesday, Rotterdam and

Celebrity Reflection.

The CIG has said it will be monitoring the impact that the return of cruise visitors has on the current spread of COVID-19 before it allows any further increase in the number of ships and people aboard to dock in George Town.

PACT is hoping that by allowing the ships to return, it can stop paying stipends to tourism sector employees unable to work, which was initiated after the borders were closed more than two years ago.

But this is not a universally welcome decision, given concerns about the potential spread of COVID-19 and other infectious diseases on cruise ships. In addition, the industry is offering diminishing benefits to the ports where ships dock around the world while exacerbating environmental problems, including pollution.

Here in Cayman, since overnight tourism generates three or four times as much money per head compared to cruisers, many hoped that government would re-think its cruise policy before allowing ships to return.

However, the government remains focused on increasing the number of local people working in the tourism industry and maintains that cruise tourism is an important part of that goal.

Premier Wayne Panton and Tourism Minster Kenneth Bryan have promised to rethink the policy on cruise ship visits. However, the tourism ministry only began searching for consultants to help shape the new policy at the beginning of March, suggesting that any change in direction is a long way off.