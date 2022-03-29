Mega cruise ship arrives with reduced passenger load
(CNS): The biggest ship to visit George Town since the Cayman Islands reopened to cruising last week, MSC Seashore, arrived Tuesday with just 1,770 passengers, even though it can carry more than 5,600. It was followed a few hours later by the Disney Fantasy, which can carry up to 4,000 but had 2,420 passengers.
Since the Cayman Islands Government began the phased return of cruise ships on Monday 21 March, seven ships have brought over 14,000 passengers on four separate days. Two ships are expected on Wednesday, Rotterdam and
Celebrity Reflection.
The CIG has said it will be monitoring the impact that the return of cruise visitors has on the current spread of COVID-19 before it allows any further increase in the number of ships and people aboard to dock in George Town.
PACT is hoping that by allowing the ships to return, it can stop paying stipends to tourism sector employees unable to work, which was initiated after the borders were closed more than two years ago.
But this is not a universally welcome decision, given concerns about the potential spread of COVID-19 and other infectious diseases on cruise ships. In addition, the industry is offering diminishing benefits to the ports where ships dock around the world while exacerbating environmental problems, including pollution.
Here in Cayman, since overnight tourism generates three or four times as much money per head compared to cruisers, many hoped that government would re-think its cruise policy before allowing ships to return.
However, the government remains focused on increasing the number of local people working in the tourism industry and maintains that cruise tourism is an important part of that goal.
Premier Wayne Panton and Tourism Minster Kenneth Bryan have promised to rethink the policy on cruise ship visits. However, the tourism ministry only began searching for consultants to help shape the new policy at the beginning of March, suggesting that any change in direction is a long way off.
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
There is no need to wear masks outdoors..not sure why the cruise shippers should if we don’t wear them outdoors if we don’t..silly argument
The noted ship capacities are pretty alarming especially for those operators that might have jumped right back into previously existing contracts for FOMO. Will PACT open the flood gates for ship calls to compensate for the low ship counts ? I rest easy knowing Mr Bryan most certainly has a plan.
The good news however is that with perhaps a limited supply of designer handbags those desperate for the couture item won’t experience their own particular FOMO due to the low passenger capacities, – PACTS Silver Lining 👍👜🌤
Big ship, big anchor, unmasked visitors, damaged coral, pollution.
Marvelous!
So look here, all you electors. This is your absolute lack of influence. 23,596 electors who are supposed to have a say in how things happen. We are the majority of nothing of consequence. We have NO say.
Might be a big cruise ship but certainly not a mega-cruise ship..
When I first saw this I was thinking Oasis Class size..bit misleading..
Yeah only 5600 pax versus 6200 – twat.
Not a mask in sight.
Unmask our children Wayne!
There is no need to wear masks outdoors..not sure why the cruise shippers should if we don’t wear them outdoors if we don’t..silly argument
So much for the narrative that said they couldn’t disembark passengers from these mega-ships without a pier…
Anyone else remember the YEARS these companies and cruise lines spent saying that they would never tender these larger, newer lines of ships? And that Cayman would be stuck with lower level smaller ships with less affluent passengers, because sometimes I feel like I am the only person with a memory of 2013-2019
** to be clear this ship is not one of the infamous Oasis class but it is near in both size and passenger capacity