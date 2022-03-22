Mask mandate to remain until end of April

Health Minister Sabrina Turner at the press briefing

(CNS): The government is not yet ready to lift any of its COVID-19 protocols and the health minister has indicated that even school children will need to continue wearing masks until at least the end of April. Sabrina Turner has said that Cabinet is still discussing the mask mandate for indoors, and with the return of cruise ships, based on an abundance of caution and advice from health experts, masks are still necessary when people are inside and where social distancing is challenging.

Speaking at the press briefing on Friday, Turner said that the requirement to wear masks indoors will remain until the end of the current regulation period, at the end of next month, when the mandate will be re-assessed.

“As it is right now with the introduction of cruise, as we relax other areas we felt it was the right thing to do to keep it in place just for a few more weeks,” she said.

Turner also said that while government was considering the mask mandate in schools, that was also remaining in place until the vaccination numbers for children aged five to twelve increased. “It’s a combination of factors that will lead us down that path,” she added, in reference to students wearing masks.

Interim Chief Medical Officer Dr Autilia Newton said that to date, only 340 children have had the first dose of a vaccine but she was hopeful that things would pick up, despite having a long way to go. According to the census, there are more than 5,100 children living in the Cayman Islands in this age group.

Premier Wayne Panton said that many countries are moving away from mask mandates even where they have high levels of infection, but he believed this was driven by political reasons.

“Our concern is to try to make sure that the health of our people comes first,” he said, adding that they were following the science and the advice of experts. “That effectively suggests we are not just yet at the point where we think it is safe to completely drop the mask requirement.”

However, he said the government was keeping it under review, “and it may be in four or five weeks’ time we can take a look at that… If we feel it’s safe, we are happy to consider that.”

Panton said the mask mandates would not be relaxed just because others were doing it, but if the paediatric vaccine rate increased and the infection numbers continue to decline, by the end of April, when the current COVID-19 rules expire, then it may become a choice rather than a requirement.