Mask mandate to remain until end of April
(CNS): The government is not yet ready to lift any of its COVID-19 protocols and the health minister has indicated that even school children will need to continue wearing masks until at least the end of April. Sabrina Turner has said that Cabinet is still discussing the mask mandate for indoors, and with the return of cruise ships, based on an abundance of caution and advice from health experts, masks are still necessary when people are inside and where social distancing is challenging.
Speaking at the press briefing on Friday, Turner said that the requirement to wear masks indoors will remain until the end of the current regulation period, at the end of next month, when the mandate will be re-assessed.
“As it is right now with the introduction of cruise, as we relax other areas we felt it was the right thing to do to keep it in place just for a few more weeks,” she said.
Turner also said that while government was considering the mask mandate in schools, that was also remaining in place until the vaccination numbers for children aged five to twelve increased. “It’s a combination of factors that will lead us down that path,” she added, in reference to students wearing masks.
Interim Chief Medical Officer Dr Autilia Newton said that to date, only 340 children have had the first dose of a vaccine but she was hopeful that things would pick up, despite having a long way to go. According to the census, there are more than 5,100 children living in the Cayman Islands in this age group.
Premier Wayne Panton said that many countries are moving away from mask mandates even where they have high levels of infection, but he believed this was driven by political reasons.
“Our concern is to try to make sure that the health of our people comes first,” he said, adding that they were following the science and the advice of experts. “That effectively suggests we are not just yet at the point where we think it is safe to completely drop the mask requirement.”
However, he said the government was keeping it under review, “and it may be in four or five weeks’ time we can take a look at that… If we feel it’s safe, we are happy to consider that.”
Panton said the mask mandates would not be relaxed just because others were doing it, but if the paediatric vaccine rate increased and the infection numbers continue to decline, by the end of April, when the current COVID-19 rules expire, then it may become a choice rather than a requirement.
See the press briefing below on CIGTV:
This is a joke…there is no way vaccine numbers for kids are going to go up as they require 12 weeks since having Covid to get the vaccine and most kids have had Covid the last couple months. So this is just a convenient way to push the issue down the road. Poor kids in masks all day while tourists and drinkers live it up!
Ok Wayne – so if the health of our people comes first then why are you choosing to damage the mental health and the education of our children by continuing to enforce this mask theatre in our schools? You know, like the rest of us, that cloth masks provide almost zero protection and children are in the absolute lowest covid risk group anyway.
And yet you’re pushing little kids to take the vaccine they don’t need for a virus which is now effectively a cold before you’ll lift mask mandates for them?
Instead of “following the science”, how about following some common sense and real world examples by removing masks in schools and giving these poor children their normal lives back.
can we all ban together now and just say ENOUGH with this BS?? I just want my kids to be able to attend school and see what their teacher is trying to convey! Cruise shippers walking around with no masks indoors and yet here we are, paying for tests to re-enter our own country and wearing masks everywhere!
We need to stand up against this foolishness now!
soooo our kids will have to suffer wearing masks forever then, until we decide to vaccinate? Even though sooo many kids have had covid without any major symptoms, and UK guidelines say kids 12 and under should NOT wear masks in school? Where is the logic?
Turner also said “It’s a combination of factors that will lead us down that path,” she added, in reference to students wearing masks.
uuggghhhh SMH!!!! once again nobody considers the mental health of our kids! Absolutely ridiculous!
If this is to protect children then mask all adults, tourists, and cruise-shippers until children are unmasked. It’s only fair.
Why all this just to protect those too selfish, stupid or foolhardy to get vaccinated? In England now the Health Secretary has just said that those with covid should consider “socialising less”.
Most of the kids wear cloth masks, which are proven to be the least effective. If she’s so worried about kids, why not add portable air filters to classrooms? They cost $99 each.
BULLSH$%! I was in town yesterday and most all the cruise ship passengers were walking in and out of businesses and restaurants with no masks. How can the CIG expect us to follow their insane mandates any longer? EVERYONE DROP YOUR MASKS TODAY! The science confirms it does nothing to prevent the spread of any virus. END THE MADNESS NOW!
Just call your doctor and ask for an exemption note. Anyone who wants to keep wearing a mask can keep wearing a mask.
We’ve had mask mandates since September and the official figures have 20,000 positive cases out of a population of 70,000. The real number is clearly much, much higher. The mask mandate clearly had a marginal effect on the spread of the virus, if it had any effect at all.
Hopefully James Austin Smith reads this comment and considers previous statements made about human rights violations as they apply to the covid restrictions, currently only allowable and in place because of the ongoing “health emergency”. My right to family life is violated by virtue of the fact that, if I choose to travel off island to see my relatives, I run the very real social and financial risk of getting stuck outside of Cayman for an indeterminate amount of time if I test positive. Leaving aside the debate about whether this should persist or not, the same testing regime is no longer applied to thousands of cruise ship visitors arriving at hog sty bay every morning. Therefore the application of the restrictions to air arrivals only due to the “health emergency” must surely be null and void if it doesn’t apply to a subset of the population, especially as transient as a cruise ship passenger.
Time for either a legal challenge or for widespread civil disobedience of the mandates. It’s beyond farce at this point. Some, no doubt, will disagree and that’s fine. But I suspect the overwhelming majority will probably agree with me.
Pastor Alfredo
Minister Turner – the UK has just authorised the use of second boosters? are they going to be made available here?
https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/covid-19-vaccination-spring-booster-resources/a-guide-to-the-spring-booster-for-those-aged-75-years-and-older-residents-in-care-homes
“Driven by political reasons”??? So how exactly do you explain Your actions? We have trailed the UK in everything else, why not in getting rid of the mask mandate? The is unacceptable, given that cruise ship passengers wander around free and unfettered.
this “health minister” is too lazy to hit the gym and eat healthy, but wants to use the power of the state to force other people to wear a useless piece of cloth on their faces that doesn’t prevent airborne virus from spreading. Democracy is mob rule by idiots.
This Washington Post article suggests that keeping the mask mandate is a good idea. Hopefully ‘spring’ boosters will also be made available.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/health/2022/03/16/covid-ba2-omicron-surge/
I’ve really had it with the kids-last covid policies.
I agree with keeping the mask mandate a bit longer as the data shows that the Omicron BA2 variant is surging in Europe among those whose immunity is waining. I would also like to see government authorise a second booster for those at risk the way England has done. What are they waiting for?
https://www.npr.org/sections/health-shots/2022/03/19/1087682826/omicron-variant-ba2-surge
Yeah, no. Won’t be doing that.
Yes no more masks.
As of this week Public Health England is making the second ‘spring’ booster available to at risk people. They are doing this as they recognise that immunity for those who had their boosters more than 4 months ago is decreasing and they have also recognised that a new Covid wave caused by the newest Omicron variant is starting in Europe and has already arrived in the NorthEast US. Hopefully second boosters will be made available here very soon. The 24 deaths that have occurred so far is too many.
24 deaths, 22 or 23 of them unvaccinated. You cannot help those too stupid to help themselves.
Save our children!
“Premier Wayne Panton said that many countries are moving away from mask mandates even where they have high levels of infection, but he believed this was driven by political reasons.”
No way really? Not unlike the return of cruise ships, which was purely based on science……………..
This government has no idea what they are doing.
This is sad but funny – HYPOCRITES – you just had a public photo of government and others together, indoors, WITHOUT MASKS!
Masks do not bother me at all. I do feel bad for those that have to wear it all day but such is life at the moment.
I just walked into and straight out of Kirk Freeport, no masks. If you’re not policing the visitors, you don’t get to police my children anymore
This is such a farce. There is scientific, peer reviewed, studies that show the masks that we are all wearing (cloth masks etc..) are next to useless for COVID and even the ones that are somewhat useful (N95 and to a lesser extent medical) when worn incorrectly serve no purpose. And if you look around – you will clearly see that almost nobody is wearing them correctly or consistently. So it is a FARCE.
Look at the UK who have removed all restrictions. Or just about everywhere else… I imagine they also have “health experts” and likely more and better trained given what we have here… and yet we continue.
Elected officials are showing their level of ignorance and lack of critical thinking ability.
So completely and utterly done with this now. We are letting cruise ship passengers off without having to test yet you are requiring airline passengers to test and everyone still has to wear masks. Feel particularly bad for kids in schools. Thought we were to be following the UK’s example. They’ve scrapped all restrictions. Time for us to follow suit. Enough of this. If you want to go around with a mask on then be my guest but it should be a choice at this stage.
What an utter joke this government is, bring on hundreds of thousands of cruise shippers, mask up the children in school and get your free magic spray at Foster’s
These people are joke! #nomoremasks