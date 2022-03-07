Marl truck overturns in morning rush hour

| 07/03/2022 | 6 Comments
Overturned truck, Monday 7 March

(CNS): A marl truck carrying a full load added to Monday morning’s traffic woes when it overturned on North Sound Road close to the Plaza Venetian at around 8:30am. The Blue and Black Western Star Dump Truck and its spilled load blocked both northbound lanes but fortunately, the driver of the truck was uninjured. The National Roads Authority, using heavy equipment, righted the tipped truck and helped the police remove it. The NRA then cleared the road of oil and debris before it reopened.

Comments (6)

  1. Anonymous says:
    07/03/2022 at 8:10 pm

    At least he spilled his load harmlessly on the roadside. 😉

  2. Anonymous says:
    07/03/2022 at 7:18 pm

    Is there any health and safety in Cayman?

    Those loads are completely overloaded and illegal, never mind the crazy drivers. No one gives a toss.

  3. Checky says:
    07/03/2022 at 7:15 pm

    This man should be disqualified from driving.
    These incidents are too frequent and appear to have no repercussions for the driver.

  4. Anonymous says:
    07/03/2022 at 6:58 pm

    How does a driver over turn his truck on what is essentially a straight section of road? His heavy equipment license should be removed immediately.

  5. Junior says:
    07/03/2022 at 6:43 pm

    Dont tell me a jam driver right?

