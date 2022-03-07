Marl truck overturns in morning rush hour

Overturned truck, Monday 7 March

(CNS): A marl truck carrying a full load added to Monday morning’s traffic woes when it overturned on North Sound Road close to the Plaza Venetian at around 8:30am. The Blue and Black Western Star Dump Truck and its spilled load blocked both northbound lanes but fortunately, the driver of the truck was uninjured. The National Roads Authority, using heavy equipment, righted the tipped truck and helped the police remove it. The NRA then cleared the road of oil and debris before it reopened.