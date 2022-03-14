Man wounded in The Strand plaza shooting

The Strand car park

(CNS): A 31-year-old man from George Town was seriously wounded early Saturday morning during a shooting at The Strand entertainment complex off the West Bay Road. According to reports made to the police, several shots were fired at around 3:30am.

The victim was taken by private car to the hospital, where he was treated for gunshot wounds to his abdomen and leg. The area off Canal Point Road, the location of several late-night bars and clubs, is becoming notorious for violence.

Police have not indicated the motive for the shooting, though it is understood to be gang-related with potential connections to last year’s murders in two mass shootings in George Town that remain unsolved.

One man was charged in connection with the killings at Vic’s Bar but the charges were dropped, and no charges have been brought for the killings in Martin Lane that happened a week earlier.

Detectives investigating this incident are asking anyone with information or who may have seen what happened around the time of the shooting are urged to call the George Town Police Station at 949-4222.

Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or via the website.