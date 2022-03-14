Man wounded in The Strand plaza shooting
(CNS): A 31-year-old man from George Town was seriously wounded early Saturday morning during a shooting at The Strand entertainment complex off the West Bay Road. According to reports made to the police, several shots were fired at around 3:30am.
The victim was taken by private car to the hospital, where he was treated for gunshot wounds to his abdomen and leg. The area off Canal Point Road, the location of several late-night bars and clubs, is becoming notorious for violence.
Police have not indicated the motive for the shooting, though it is understood to be gang-related with potential connections to last year’s murders in two mass shootings in George Town that remain unsolved.
One man was charged in connection with the killings at Vic’s Bar but the charges were dropped, and no charges have been brought for the killings in Martin Lane that happened a week earlier.
Detectives investigating this incident are asking anyone with information or who may have seen what happened around the time of the shooting are urged to call the George Town Police Station at 949-4222.
Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or via the website.
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Who is reacting with a smiley face to this article?!
Check the cctv camera at 7-Mile Shops outside The Bird around midnight. Hear someone brandishing a gun outside…
Position some police cars along there every night.
When will the landlord’s learn or the tenants demand that the parking lot areas be properly lit at from 11pm until at least an hour after nightclub closing?
nothing to do with lighting…that is one of the most prominent locations in wb road.
the cleintelle that some of these establishments cater too is the problem.
When they’re sued
If the government really wants to reduce gun deaths, they should enact the death penalty for possession of an illegal firearm. You don’t believe it will? Try it and see!
So one car is chasing another car with intent to do the occupants of the first car harm.
The first car pulls into a well lit parking lot with many people around in hopes the second car will not follow, but it does.
Occupants of the second car take shots a the occupants of the first car and then they both exit the parking lot.
How does this have anything to do with the businesses at The Strand?
Play stupid games win stupid prizes,
Way to go guys.
Close those joints down now. They only harbor low lifes.
2:50 Doesn’t work. The low lives will migrate somewhere else. This always happens. Fix the problem at the source. Lock up these wanna-be gangsters.
Same ones running around again!
Inspector Clouseau would do a better job than the RCIP!!
Notoriously poor policing with no cameras installed to date, and I’m sure no visibility or one drug/weapon raid conducted at the premises.
Only wannabe gangsters hang out there
Close down Lillie’s!!
All those bars should have planning mandated security cameras , inside and outside showing the car park area.
Liquor license renewal should be subject to proof that the installation is working.
As witnesses always “see nothing” , police need all the help they can get.
Liquor Licensing board more worried about playing music on Sundays. So they penalize the Caymanian lawful owners whilst the Jamaicans & Hispanics carry on with their music as our laws don’t apply to them.