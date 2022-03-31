Man charged 3 months after serious bar brawl

Scene of shooting at the Everglo Bar on 7 June 2021

(CNS): A 30-year-old man from George Town has been charged three months after he was arrested for attempted murder following a stabbing during a brawl at the Everglo Bar on Seymour Drive (aka Dump Road) in the industrial area of the capital.

The man has been charged with wounding with intent and has been bailed to appear in court on Tuesday, 5 April. His victim received several stab wounds during the altercation and was treated for serious and life-threatening injuries.

Police have not revealed the current health status of the victim or why it has taken this long to bring the charges.

The bar was also the scene of a shooting in June 2021, when two men were shot. No one has been charged in relation to those crimes, which were part of a spate of shootings last summer, most of which remain unresolved.