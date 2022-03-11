LP highway project to cut GT traffic jams

Planned LFH roadworks

(CNS): Phase 2 of the Linford Pierson Highway widening project gets underway on Monday. The National Roads Authority said that when it’s finished it will “significantly reduce traffic” on Huldah Avenue and Crewe Road during the evening peak hour, while cutting traffic queues and travel times for the morning commute.

The current two lanes will be widened to six between Agnes Way Roundabout and the traffic signal at Bobby Thompson Way and Smith Road.

This is one of a number of road enhancements that the government is funding in an effort to build its way out of the endless traffic jams experienced by commuters from the Eastern Districts, which happen largely as a result of the bottlenecks at Hurley’s Roundabout and this area of the Linford Pierson Highway.

While the development of a new public transport policy is in its infancy and the hope of more remote working appears to have withered and died, despite evidence of its success during the pandemic lockdown, the development of roads carries on apace.

This latest road project will feature a raised solid grass median, enhanced drainage and street lighting. During the project, which is anticipated to take about 16 months, the National Road Authority will use segments of the current roadway to implement a temporary road scheme. This will provide some immediate relief from congestion while crews work on placement of utilities and expansion of lanes for the permanent scheme.

All road users are asked to proceed through the construction zone with extra caution, watching out for signs and road markings as lane configuration may change periodically throughout the duration of construction.

Jay Ebanks, the minister with responsibility for infrastructure, said the PACT government was committed to the road projects across Grand Cayman.

“The teams at the NRA have been implementing a number of improvement projects that will make a real difference to road users, whether drivers, cyclists or pedestrians,” he said. “We understand there are still a number of concerns but through innovation and resourcefulness, we will be able to tackle this issue effectively.”