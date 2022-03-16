Local man’s SM rape claim false, say police

(CNS) A man, identified as a North Side side resident, who posted a video on an Instagram account claiming to have raped a woman on the beach is false, police have said. The RCIPS have said they are investigating the video and have identified the individual, who is understood to have mental health problems, but have found no evidence or information to substantiate the claims made by him.

Police said they are “working with agency partners to provide appropriate intervention” in relation to the man, who is known to the authorities.

The short video is explicit and shows the man bragging about an incident of sexual violence against a woman without her consent, which he claims to have carried out.

Police is asking people to contact them if they become aware of explicit or harmful content online so that action can be taken to investigate incidents appropriately. Anonymous tips can be provided via the Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or via the RCIPS website.