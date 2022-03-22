Leading law firm in dispute with CIG over BO rules
(CNS): Walkers is suing the Ministry of Financial Services and the Registrar of Companies over information that law firms must provide on their clients to the authorities under the Companies Act. Walkers, one of the biggest law firms in the Cayman Islands catering to the offshore financial sector, filed a consent order on Friday to prevent the government from continuing or starting any action regarding more requests for information or fines under the law where identification has expired, against the backdrop of a full lawsuit filed last month.
In February, Walkers filed a suit asking the courts for a declaration that, on the proper construction of the relevant legislation, “the expiry or renewal from time to time of a passport, driver’s licence or other government-issued document for any ‘registrable person’ is not a ‘relevant change’ within the meaning of that section”.
The firm is seeking to prevent it from being fined over documents that are filed but have expired and have not yet been renewed, as they argue it is not a material change.
In the legal action, Walkers states that on 14 January it received over 500 separate letters from the registrar for its clients requesting information under the “relevant change” section of the Companies Act because the identification documents for these “registrable” people had expired.
The officials demanded details of correspondence with each person in respect of the expired IDs and any restriction notice issued in consequence and threatened administrative fines of CI$5,000 in the absence of a response within a stipulated time frame.
But the lawyers argue that the expiry or renewal from time to time of a passport, driver’s licence or other government-issued document is not a “relevant change” for the purposes of law and does not make the details of these registered individuals “materially incorrect or incomplete”, and that the registrar should not impose a fine until at least six months after they become aware of a breach.
The need for firms in the financial industry to supply the information arises out of the pressure Cayman has experienced from the Financial Action Task Force because of deficiencies in the country’s anti-money laundering regime. The Cayman Islands is required to have effective sanctions in cases where owners or their service providers don’t file up-to-date and truthful beneficial ownership information.
Cause No: FSD0025 of 2022.
Category: Business, Financial Services
I wish the police force would issue tickets at the rate that the financial services regulators seems to be issuing fines. The only downside is that global financial groups will eventually have enough and leave Cayman.
Doesn’t CIMA know how hard it is for an oligarch to pop back on their jet to get a new passport at the moment in whatever tax haven they have bought a residency?
Wait what!! There is an obligation to update identification documents outside of the risk based periodic reviews? This is contrary to the AMLRs and guidance notes.
Fact is that Walkers administration on this matter is very bad. They should be updating information within a reasonable length of time. That’s what they get paid the big fees for.
Go Walkers!! Smarten up the Government!!
I think CIMA really need to consider better in-house and/or external counsel to advise them on statutory interpretation. If CIMA are to enforce the law, they must have a firm understanding of it first. An expired passport is NOT relevant change in sense that the law intended. And CIMA has to take a more sensible approach. If a major financial services organization collects full client due diligence at the beginning of the relationship with their client, then that client’s information gets reviewed and updated on a regular basis (say every year or two), what difference does it make if the passport expires in between checks? The client’s due diligence was collect when it should have been. Reviewing and updating information on file on a regular basis shows that the organization has proper procedures in place, which is what is required by law. How the heck is the passport expiring between checks even relevant? And it is unreasonable to expect most organizations to request new KYC for every single client before his/her passport expires! The administrative burden of doing so would be overwhelming.
“And CIMA has to take a more sensible approach”
Well, Mr.
Anon, Overwhelming? You jokin? Not difficult using modern technology. Companies pay big bucks for the service they get and Walkers should update their technology platform.
Like far too many law firms and practitioners, Walkers don’t want to reveal who their clients are, mostly because they themselves don’t want to drill into that and find out themselves. It’s less about preserving lawful anonymity, and more about the administrative non-billable hassles of complying with PCAMLCTF zeitgeist, which they are almost certainly on the wrong side of.
I would look that up but the organization of the Judicial Services website is such that it would take quite a bit of time to figure it out so I gave up.
Walkers are plainly right. It is accepted internationally that passports remain valid forms of identification even after they expire and are longer valid for travel. This emphasis on expired identification documents is gross overreach by a regulator that should frankly know much much better. General appearance, date and place of birth, name and nationality are all things that remain constant whether or not a passport is valid.
8:53, You obviously are clueless about how the mega rich Russians operate.
Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich does business using 5 passports. Russian, Israeli, UK, Portuguese and St. Kitts.
Brilliant.