Landfill overwhelmed by green waste

Truck full of green waste

(CNS): Six months after Tropical Storm Grace, storm debris and equipment problems are pushing the management of green waste at the George Town landfill to capacity. As a result, people bringing commercial quantities of vegetation from land clearance or forestry activity now need to book a time for it to be accepted by the Department of Environmental Health.

Officials warned that large loads of vegetation may be refused if preparations have not been made for its delivery to the landfill.

Members of the public and gardeners can still deposit domestic amounts of vegetation and yard trimmings at the George Town landfill at the drop-off facility, which remains in operation 24 hours a day for this purpose. The change to the system is aimed at larger loads that must now be coordinated.

A significant amount of green waste is generated from the land clearing and landscaping that goes on each day, and despite the islands’ shortage of soil, there is still no full composting system at the landfill.

Seven years after former premier Alden McLaughlin revealed plans to begin a comprehensive composting facility, there is very limited mulching and most of the green waste is mixed with marl to cover the dump itself or left to decompose.

A compost section has been earmarked as part of Dart’s proposed Regen project that would become operational after the waste-to-energy facility got underway. However, the deal remains stalled. Although the environmental impact assessment for the dump project continues, the government has still not confirmed the agreement signed by the former administration a few weeks before the 2021 elections.

Last week, Premier Wayne Panton said that the PACT Government still had concerns about the costs, and the deal would not be finalised until it had been properly scrutinized, the costs made clear and the gaps and risks addressed, although the government has few options at this stage.

In the meantime, the DEH will continue to deal with the vegetation brought to the dump. Officials apologised for the need for commercial operators to call ahead when they want to dump green waste and described it as a temporary measure.