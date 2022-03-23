Jubilee tree gains lost in just one CPA meeting

Governor Martyn Roper and Premier Wayne Panton were among the officials at the tree planting at the GAB

(CNS): Local environmental activists are raising concerns that the goal to plant 1,400 trees in the Cayman Islands this year in celebration of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee is nothing more than a green-washing publicity stunt. Well over 1,400 trees were condemned to be removed at just one Central Planning Authority meeting this month after planning permission was given for several projects that will see chunks of land, including primary pristine habitat, cleared for development.

According to the minutes from the CPA meeting on 1 March, the number of trees that will be lost at just two sites where planning permission was granted for apartments will be far more than will be planted for the whole of this year as part of the ‘Plant a Tree for the Jubilee’ project.

Around a thousand trees will be cleared one 4.5 acre site in East End to make way for 68 condos, and one of the last fragments of primary shrubland and forest habitat remaining in West Bay will be removed to make way for two dozen apartments. These two granted applications alone will see the loss of more than 1,400 trees.

Across all three Cayman Islands, trees are being lost at an alarming rate. While all the environmental activists that CNS has spoken with have welcomed the jubilee tree planting initiative, most believe that it is far too modest in its aims to make any difference to the current scale of land clearing.

As of Wednesday afternoon, just 23 trees had been planted under the jubilee project. Three days after the CPA gave the green light to clear land filled with hundreds of trees, government officials were out in force for a photo opportunity at the Government Administration Building, where just two trees were planted, one mahogany sapling and a small silver thatch palm, as part of the jubilee project.

Eden Hurlston, a member of a number of non-profit community groups focused on conservation, greening the economy and creating new jobs and industries, said the current approach to land clearing for development is unsustainable.

“While planting even one tree is always welcome, this is nothing more than green-washing and a nice PR exercise,” he said. “It’s ridiculous, to be honest, and it detracts away from the serious problem we have with the constant destruction of mature valuable trees when land is cleared. But what is truly disappointing is the lost opportunity to seize this initiative and use it as a way to kickstart a new industry of tree cultivation and preservation.

“We need to completely change the approach from this edge-to-edge clearance that occurs once planning permission is granted. It leads to the destruction of thousands of trees and shrubs that could easily be saved and planted, either back on the sites following the development or other places in desperate need of trees,” he told CNS.

Other countries involved in the initiative, such as Jamaica, have a target of planting millions of trees. Hurlston thinks that Cayman could use the Queen’s Green Canopy programme to create a whole new industry around tree growth and preservation, cultivating indigenous and native trees through specially designed nurseries.

“Instead of ripping out every tree when planning permission is given for a project, we need to be motivating landowners to preserve all of the mature trees they have so they can either be sold to plant elsewhere or replanted on their sites,” he added.

“We can create new jobs in nurseries which can acquire and hold the trees that are being removed from land that is going under the bulldozer and plant them somewhere else. We need to encourage the density of tree growth that occurs naturally,” he added.

Hurlston and a number of other local activists believe it is time for the country to find a way to systematically replant trees across Cayman in serious numbers that will help make up for the decades of loss.

He has recently been surveying areas in his West Bay neighbourhood, assessing the number of trees generally seen in primary untouched habitat, secondary mature regrowth and early re-growth on cleared land, and has calculated that in many places the land can sustain around a dozen trees per square metre.

Currently, landowners who are clearing property for development have to make an appointment with the Department of Environmental Health to take their green waste to the landfill because more vegetation is being taken to the dump than can be dealt with. Most of this waste is not even being mulched, never mind composted.

Hurlston said there was a pressing need for a fully integrated nursery system, starting with the removal of valuable mature trees destined to be cleared for development, their management and preservation, and further cultivation of more trees before the replanting.

In time, Cayman could put an end to the importation of any greenery for landscaping and generate a whole new economic sector by preserving the trees we already have and by growing even more, he said.