JGHS inter-school athletic champs for 5th year

Simeon Tatum-Zeleya participates in the boys’ U18 long jump final

(CNS): For the fifth year running, John Gray High School emerged as Inter-Secondary Schools Sports Champions after three days of athletic competition at Truman Bodden Sports Complex last week. JGHS athletes beat out competitors from 14 other public and private schools and colleges to take the title with 975 points. Clifton Hunter High School (CHHS) placed second with a respectable 881.5 points leaving Cayman Academy in third with 257 points.

Divisional champion track runners Krystal Campbell and Jaysean Seymour (under-12s), Martine McKenzie and Jeremiah Rankin (under-14s), long jumper Andrew Stone and sprinter Aaliyannah Anderson (under-16s) and Martinez McKenzie (under-18) provided 212 of the 975 points that the team amassed to earn the victory.

Other notable performers included under-18 champions Deneisha Taylor from University College of the Cayman Islands (UCCI) Dual Entry, Brianna Smith from Cayman Prep & High School, Rudolph Powell (CHHS) and under-20 champion Jaheim Ramoon from Grace Christian Academy.

“Congratulations to the team from John Gray High School for retaining the championship for the fifth consecutive year and all participating schools and athletes for your hard work and dedication,” said the head of the local organising committee, Gloria Bell.

“Over the past three days, we have witnessed marvellous performances and inspiring displays of sportsmanship from our young athletes. I can safely say that the future of local sports looks quite promising,” she said as the games came to a close.

Competing schools included Cayman Academy, Cayman International School, Cayman Prep & High School, CIFEC, Clever Fish, Clifton Hunter High School, Dual Enrollment-UCCI, Grace Christian Academy, John Gray High School, Homeschooling, Layman E Scott High School, The Lighthouse School, St Ignatius Catholic School, Triple C School and UCCI.