Jewellery mugger strikes twice in George Town

(CNS): Two men were robbed of their jewellery at gunpoint in George Town early Tuesday morning in two separate incidents within about ten minutes of each other. The police believe that both the victims were mugged by the same culprit, described as a man with a slim build and brown complexion.

At the time of the crime he was wearing a silver hoodie, carrying a handgun and driving a red vehicle, which police believe they found shortly after the street robberies.

Shortly after 3:50am, officers responded to a report of an armed robbery on Eastern Avenue, north of Godfrey Nixon Way. It was reported that a man had been approached by a suspect in a vehicle who brandished a firearm at the victim, demanding and snatching a gold necklace from him. The suspect then fled the location in the same vehicle. No shots were fired and no one was injured during the incident.

Shortly after 4:00am another robbery was reported in the street further south on Eastern Avenue, in the vicinity of Godfrey Nixon Way. It was reported that a man walking at this location was approached by another man who brandished a firearm and demanded jewellery from him. A struggle ensued and the suspect subsequently fled the location in a vehicle, taking an item of jewellery. The victim sustained minor injuries during this incident.

Shortly after the reports, the police found a vehicle fitting the description of the mugger’s car, which has been recovered to be processed forensically as investigations continue.

Anyone with any information or who may have witnessed either of the incidents is asked to contact George Town CID at 949-4222.