HSA’s outpatient pharmacy ready to reopen

Smith Road Medical Centre

Wheelchair-accessible counters at the new HSA Pharmacy

(CNS): The Health Service Authority has relocated the hospital outpatient pharmacy in George Town to larger premises at the Smith Road Medical Centre, which has been closed for about a year to facilitate the upgrade. The new facility officially opens on Thursday, 17 March.

A release from the HSA said it will allow for expanded services, reduce wait times and improve the overall patient experience. The move was described as “another milestone in the HSA’s 30-year master facility plan” to upgrade the government’s health provision.

The pharmacy is larger with a more comfortable waiting area, a new queuing system, wheelchair-accessible counters, and a private room for pharmacy consultations about medications.

“We are extremely pleased with the new facilities and the enhanced amenities offered to better serve our patients,” said Chief Pharmacist Colin Medford. “We look forward to welcoming our customers to this larger modern facility.”

The pharmacy at the hospital will now service patients at the hospital and all outpatient refills will be processed exclusively at the new Smith Road Centre location.

“As we continue to transition most of our outpatient services from the main hospital campus to the Smith Road Centre, one of the major benefits to patients will be the elimination of the many different points of services and movement of patients across the hospital campus,” said CEO Lizzette Yearwood.

“All these connected services will be in a single facility within a floor of each of other. This is a significant step towards offering a better patient experience,” she added.

Effective 17 March, the Smith Road and hospital pharmacy hours of operation will be changed to:

Monday – Friday: 8am – 9pm

Saturday, Sunday, and Public Holidays: 9am – 5:30pm

Prescription refills can be made by:

Phone – call between 9am – 5pm, 244-2715 or 244-2716

WhatsApp – send a photo of the refill prescription label to 925-6534

Online – fill out the online form on the HSA website hsa.ky

In person at the Smith Road Pharmacy

Effective 17 March all uncollected prescriptions and refill requests submitted at the main hospital pharmacy prior to this date will be available for collection at the Smith Road Pharmacy.