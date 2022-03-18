HSA teams up with charity to help sick child

Photo courtesy Cayman Airways Ltd

(CNS): The toddler in need of emergency medical attention due to complications relating to COVID-19 is expected will be transported to Jamaica on a Cayman Airways flight with the help of the Cayman Islands Government. Following enquiries by CNS yesterday about an appeal posted on social media by the charity Cayman ARK, an official statement was released Thursday evening saying that the CIG is partnering with the charity and Cayman Airways to arrange emergency air transport of the child for advanced medical care.

The child and family are being transported on a dedicated Cayman Airways flight to Jamaica (not to Florida, as was previously stated) and will be supported by a medical team from the HSA on the journey.

HSA Medical Director Dr Delroy Jefferson said that “though the patient is stable, a medical team from HSA will be accompanying the patient and family during transit to provide continuous care and transfer to the clinical team in Jamaica”.

Premier Wayne Panton said that public, private and civic society had come together to meet the needs of this young patient and their family. “We will keep them in our thoughts during their travels and pray for the child’s full recovery,” he stated.

It is understood that the child, who has been in the hospital since 21 February, is a visitor to Cayman and does not have sufficient health insurance cover. The situation was brought to public attention on social media on Wednesday by Cayman ARK (Acts of Random Kindness), who said the community had pulled together in just two days to raise funds in order to support the air transport and continued medical care for this child.

“This is further demonstration of the true Cayman Kindness that makes our community so unique,” said Tara Nielsen, the director of the charity.

Meanwhile, the number of cases of COVID-19 increased slightly. Over the last two days, 72 positive cases were reported to Public Health, increasing the seven-day rolling case average up to 31. There are an estimated 481 active cases of the virus with another four new cases on Cayman Brac in the last day.

Nevertheless, the situation however has improved dramatically compared to just one month ago, when thousands of people were infected and locked down, unable to go to school or work. Hospital numbers are also continuing to fall and there are just three unvaccinated patients currently admitted to hospital with COVID-19.