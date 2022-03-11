Fuel suppliers can’t hike prices on speculation

(CNS): The Utility Regulation and Competition Office (OfReg) has said that local operators are not allowed to increase the price of fuel based on speculation about the current oil market resulting from the sanctions against Russia.

But Chief Fuel Inspector Duke Munroe pointed out that the Cayman Islands has no influence over prices on the global market and, as the country braces itself for a significant increase in fuel costs in the coming weeks, we will need an adequate supply to reduce the pressure on prices.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine and the sanctions against Vladimir Putin’s regime, which includes US sanctions on Russian fossil fuel, will have an economic impact on fuel prices in the Cayman Islands, as America is Cayman’s main source of fuel.

Peter Gough, who was recently appointed as the Interim CEO at OfReg, said the regulatory body was monitoring the situation closely.

“With the United States halting trade with Russia following the recent military action against Ukraine, it is imperative we prepare ourselves for the prospect that fuel prices may increase,” he said.

“The US is initiating moves to open up reserves to try and balance any shortfall in supply, which should alleviate some pressure in demand globally. We will continue to keep an eye on their movements.”

Gough said that OfReg is working to mitigate the fallout from global events as much as possible, but Munroe pointed out that there was little Cayman could do about the price of fuel on the open market.

“Our prediction for price increases are contingent only on the potential inflated costs by our international suppliers, which continue to be independently verified by OfReg,” he said.

“The Cayman Islands is a ‘price taker’, meaning costs are influenced by the global market. While we can exert little to no moderation on prices offered at the overseas refineries, local operators will not be allowed to shift prices based on speculation.”

On Friday, the average price of fuel at the pump in the United States was soaring well pas $4.33 per gallon, as experts warned of more record-breaking prices in the coming days.

In the Cayman Islands the cheapest gallon of gas this week, according to OfReg’s latest price list, was CI$5.17 of regular gas at the self-service pumps at three of the five George Town stations.