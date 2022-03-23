Food truck robbed by armed cyclist

Food truck on Crewe Road (from social media)

(CNS): Police say an armed, masked cyclist held up the Burger Shack food truck on Crewe Road close to Country and Western bar on Monday night at around 8:30pm. The man approached the truck on a bicycle brandishing a firearm and demanded cash from the staff working on the truck. After taking an undisclosed sum, he fled the location on the bike in the direction of the King’s Roundabout.

No shots were fired and no one was injured during the incident. The suspect is described as being about 5’9″. He was wearing a grey jacket, dark pants and a black mask.

The matter is currently under investigation and anyone who may have witnessed the incident, seen someone fitting the description in the area, or who may have any other info, is asked to contact George Town CID at 949-4222.