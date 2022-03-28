FOI seeks details on speaker’s charity donations

Speaker of the House McKeeva Bush

(CNS): A freedom of information request has been made by an anonymous group of people to mark International Women’s Month seeking details of the payments that Speaker McKeeva Bush has made over the last year to women’s charities.

Part of the deal cut with the MP for West Bay West by the fledgling PACT group following the general election was that he would donate a percentage of his salary to the Crisis Centre to smooth over the issue of his conviction for assaulting a female bar manager in 2020.

Shortly after Wayne Panton, who led the negotiations for the group of independents that was to become PACT, announced their decision to include Bush, as he too had been successfully elected on an independent ticket, the now premier outlined a number of conditions.

One of those was that Bush would give 10% of his earnings to the Cayman Islands Crisis Centre. However, the charity issued a statement soon after indicating that they were unaware of the agreement for Bush to make the donation, but in any event, they would not accept the money.

It was then never made clear if the money would be donated to another charity.

The anonymous FOI submitted to the premier’s office last week asks for the amount that has been donated to date, which charity is receiving the funds and the oversight on how it is being paid.

The requesters reminded the premier that it was him who made the announcement that the donation was part of Bush’s “penance for his crime” in relation to the assault at the Coral Beach bar, along with his apology and agreement to sign the Parliamentary Code of Conduct, which has still not been voted on.

A Ministerial Code of Conduct has been implemented for Cabinet members and the MPs Code of Conduct is expected to come before Parliament at the next meeting.

Although there was significant public pressure for Bush to resign from his position as speaker after he was convicted, the veteran politician refused and then premier Alden McLaughlin claimed that his refusal spurred his own decision to call an early election last year.

Despite his conviction, Bush has continued to imply that he was defending himself and has refused to accept culpability. Since joining PACT, not only has he retained his role as speaker, but with the newly evolved independence of Parliament, his job now involves full oversight of the Cayman Islands’ seat of democracy.