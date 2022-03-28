FOI seeks details on speaker’s charity donations
(CNS): A freedom of information request has been made by an anonymous group of people to mark International Women’s Month seeking details of the payments that Speaker McKeeva Bush has made over the last year to women’s charities.
Part of the deal cut with the MP for West Bay West by the fledgling PACT group following the general election was that he would donate a percentage of his salary to the Crisis Centre to smooth over the issue of his conviction for assaulting a female bar manager in 2020.
Shortly after Wayne Panton, who led the negotiations for the group of independents that was to become PACT, announced their decision to include Bush, as he too had been successfully elected on an independent ticket, the now premier outlined a number of conditions.
One of those was that Bush would give 10% of his earnings to the Cayman Islands Crisis Centre. However, the charity issued a statement soon after indicating that they were unaware of the agreement for Bush to make the donation, but in any event, they would not accept the money.
It was then never made clear if the money would be donated to another charity.
The anonymous FOI submitted to the premier’s office last week asks for the amount that has been donated to date, which charity is receiving the funds and the oversight on how it is being paid.
The requesters reminded the premier that it was him who made the announcement that the donation was part of Bush’s “penance for his crime” in relation to the assault at the Coral Beach bar, along with his apology and agreement to sign the Parliamentary Code of Conduct, which has still not been voted on.
A Ministerial Code of Conduct has been implemented for Cabinet members and the MPs Code of Conduct is expected to come before Parliament at the next meeting.
Although there was significant public pressure for Bush to resign from his position as speaker after he was convicted, the veteran politician refused and then premier Alden McLaughlin claimed that his refusal spurred his own decision to call an early election last year.
Despite his conviction, Bush has continued to imply that he was defending himself and has refused to accept culpability. Since joining PACT, not only has he retained his role as speaker, but with the newly evolved independence of Parliament, his job now involves full oversight of the Cayman Islands’ seat of democracy.
Category: Politics
No surprise! Disgusting!
What a terrible example to be setting you can assult a woman and then buy your way out of any consequences/punishment absolutely insane.
Unneh na see the price of oxtail gone through the roof ?
Nil
This will probably be the same as when he took cash advances on his government credit card in casinos. I’m guessing he hasn’t done a thing and will try to smooth it over now and hope everyone forgets about it. He needs to go far and stay long.
Just an odious individual.
I’ve often wondered what favorite board games would correlate to the path of our ministers success, failures, and maybe describes their character traits, here goes,
Chess, – not a chance
Twister, – yeah sure, just for what the name implies, the game though, nope, again not a chance
Checkers, – we’re getting closer
Jenga, – I’m sure there’s many and vastly experienced.
Hungry Hungry Hippos, – not many that aren’t expert players
Boggle, – they play it every day
Cluedo, – still has the cellophane wrapper on it
Monopoly, – they have played it but constantly cheat taking out the “go directly to jail” cards before the game even starts.
And finally,
Mastermind,
(deliberately left blank) 🤕
What a complete (bad taste) joke – this man should never have been allowed to hold a position of power years ago let alone in this current omnishambles of a government. It’s an open secret the type of behaviour many of our esteemed leaders have/are involved in and the people that suffer the most are those that elected them in. Its wrong to not look for positives but when it comes to Caymanian politics there are so very few. There are moral men and woman out there that have the best interests of the community at the forefront of their ambition but they aren’t currently in government.
Honorable men of character and morals. Not.
Just looking at a picture of that man (and I use that term extremely loosely) makes me vomit in my mouth a little bit. Disgusting excuse for a human being.
PACT is nothing more than a FARCE. Shame on them and anyone associated on a political level with this rag tag bunch of independents led by a desperate power grabber.
If you lie down with dogs, you will get up with fleas.
shame on panton and roper.
I am going to hazard a guess and say $0 was donated until this story was published and now all of sudden…..
Kind of like $0 being paid back on his credit card until he got called out on it.
If he’s being paid full salary, plus high office freebies, with casino discretionary, consultant fees, developer compensation while also collecting pension, then we might ask who is theoretically paying this disgraceful mea culpa, and would he feel it at all? Seems like the financial equivalent of one of his single losing hands at the Seminole Hard Rock. Money should go to his victims fund and they can pass it on or not.