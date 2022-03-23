Fire service battles blaze at old sewage plant in GT

(CNS): The Cayman Islands Fire Service (CIFS) managed to put out a fire that ignited on Tuesday afternoon along Compass Drive in George Town. When they arrived, firefighters found that an old sewage treatment plant was engulfed in flames and a brush area close to the plant was also ablaze.

The crews responded swiftly and were able to extinguish the fire using monitors and high-pressure hose reels from one of the tankers, and prevented major damage to property. No injuries were reported and

The public is reminded that if anyone discovers a structure fire they should take the necessary precautions, get out of the area and call 911 for the Cayman Islands Fire Service.

Meanwhile, officials have also confirmed that there was yet another small fire at the dump this week that was extinguished.