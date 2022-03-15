Finance Committee to meet to clear stipends
(CNS): A Finance Committee hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, when MPs will approve funds for the March payments to people on the Displaced Tourism Employees Stipend Programme and the Tourism Recovery Grant Programme, officials have said.
This is the first meeting of Parliament this year, having last met in December 2021 for the budget session, which was only the third time since the elections. However, it does not appear that members will be dealing with any parliamentary business.
In a short release, officials said that once the funds have been approved, the Ministry of Labour anticipates being able to process all stipend payments on 22 March. This includes payments by electronic funds transfer (EFT) and by cheque.
Recipients who are not currently employed will receive $1,500, while recipients who have been transitioned to the Tourism Recovery Grant Programme due to their full-time employment status will receive $750 for March.
For questions or queries about the payments, contact 649-6932 or email stipend@gov.ky and put ‘tourism stipend’ in the subject line.
Category: Business, Government Finance, Politics, Tourism
Can we stop the free money without a means test or even a test to see if they were in tourism.
We know there has been fraud and that Saunders said they won’t prosecute anyone.
Shameful day for Cayman
Good Evening,
Am gonna voice my down right disgust of this so called PACT Government. Every month it is something. Don’t you all get it that Caymanians are suffering and need help in many areas. Yet all you all do. Is parade in front of every camera to get every photo opportunity. Lol what a hot mess. You all say your for Caymanians but that ain’t so. Mr. Premier I have sent you and the Governor numerous emails and not one reply. So you tell me Mr. Premier are you for Caymanians. My answer to you is a big fat NO. Time for PACT Government to be voted out and early elections called. You all are a disgrace to say you care about Caymanians.
Signed,
Chet Oswald Ebanks.