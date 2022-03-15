Finance Committee to meet to clear stipends

(CNS): A Finance Committee hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, when MPs will approve funds for the March payments to people on the Displaced Tourism Employees Stipend Programme and the Tourism Recovery Grant Programme, officials have said.

This is the first meeting of Parliament this year, having last met in December 2021 for the budget session, which was only the third time since the elections. However, it does not appear that members will be dealing with any parliamentary business.

In a short release, officials said that once the funds have been approved, the Ministry of Labour anticipates being able to process all stipend payments on 22 March. This includes payments by electronic funds transfer (EFT) and by cheque.

Recipients who are not currently employed will receive $1,500, while recipients who have been transitioned to the Tourism Recovery Grant Programme due to their full-time employment status will receive $750 for March.