Final extension made for pension holiday

(CNS): The government is extending the private pension payment freeze for the last time. The holiday on the mandatory payments by employers and employees was rolled out to help people navigate first the lockdown and then the border closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But now that Cayman is moving towards lifting all restrictions, the Ministry of Labour said that the holiday will end on 30 June.

“While it has been helpful to individuals and businesses to suspend the pension requirement during the past two years, we are now at a point in time where it is in the best interest of employees to resume the funding of their pensions,” said Premier Wayne Panton.

“It is the responsible approach to adopt, given the improving economic environment, and the government is providing advance notice of this to allow employees and businesses to prepare for the resumption of these payments.”

The rationale behind the pension holiday was to give companies more available money to cover expenses like payroll and health insurance contributions during the pandemic and to reduce the immediate financial burden of employees to help with their living expenses.

“The pandemic created challenges for both employees and employers as well as those currently seeking employment,” said Labour Minister Chris Saunders.

“With the relaxation of some travel restrictions, the resumption of commercial airline flights and the upcoming reintroduction of cruise tourism, the decision to extend the pension holiday for another three months was made to allow additional time for businesses to grow to full strength as the country reopens.”

Saunders has stated on many occasions that the current pension regime is inadequate and needs a complete overhaul. However, after eleven months as finance minister, he has not presented any new policy ideas on how the private sector workforce will be able to fund their retirement in one of the world’s most expensive jurisdictions and a minimum wage of $6 per hour.

In addition, retirees on the mandatory pension plans can only withdraw $1,000 per month from their own and their employers’ basic contributions, no matter how much they have in the fund, which is not enough to live on.

As with the previous pension holiday periods, statutory authorities and government-owned companies are excluded from the order, and therefore must continue to make pension contributions to their respective plans.

Voluntary pension contributions by employees or employers can still be paid into pension funds. The other party is not required to also contribute.