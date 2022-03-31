Fifth road victim of year dies in hospital

(L-R) Deputy Commissioner Kurt Walton, Police Commissioner Derek Byrne and Detective Superintendent Peter Lansdown

(CNS): Brendon Lee Gayle (25), who was involved in a serious collision on Mangrove Avenue last week, has died in hospital. Police said Gayle, who is from Jamaica, died on Tuesday, five days after the crash, which happened in the early hours of Thursday, 24 March, and is the fifth person this year to die after a collision on Cayman’s roads. It is believed that Gayle veered off the road as he was heading north in a black Honda Stream. He then drove into a fence before colliding with a utility pole.

No other vehicles were involved in the smash and Gayle was alone in the car. His death further serves to illustrate the problems on Cayman’s roads.

According to the road traffic statistics for 2021, which were published Wednesday, 2,633 crashes were reported to the police last year, including 328 very serious collisions, nine of which were fatal. There are currently 36,615 legally registered vehicles on the roads and the sheer volume of traffic is contributing to the daily collisions.

But the more serious smashes are most often due to poor driver behaviour. This is one of the reasons that the RCIPS is investing significant resources in the traffic unit in an effort to address the poor standard of driving.

“A lot of it is down to personal behaviour. You cannot keep spinning in and out of traffic lanes and you cannot keep exceeding the speed limit,” Police Commissioner Derek Byrne said at a press briefing on Wednesday to launch the annual statistics. “It’s really about drivers taking personable responsibility… We are seeing some very erratic behaviour on the roads… The answer is for the police to… intercept and prosecute in so far as we can.”

The commissioner said this was why they were expanding the traffic enforcement.

“We still have a journey to go to put more traffic enforcement personnel in to send out a clear message and make the roads much safer,” he said, noting the nine deaths last year and five in just the first three months of 2022. “It’s really concerning… It is a pretty serious situation.”

According to the report, police issued 9,097 tickets for traffic offences in 2021, a 19% increase over 2020. Of those, 3,730 tickets were issued for speeding, which was down 7% from 2020. However, 312 people were charged with DUI, which was an increase of 37% over 2020 and resulted from the targetting of drunk drivers during weekends last year.

The number of reported MVAs was up 22% in 2021 compared to 2020 and 27 people suffered serious injury in road collisions last year, while 292 people received minor injuries in the reported crashes.