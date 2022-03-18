Elvis denies threating CJ, cops or lawyers

Elvis McKeever (from social media)

(CNS): Elvis McKeever (63) from Cayman Brac has denied charges of inciting civil disorder or threatening Chief Justice Anthony Smellie, lawyers working in the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions or the police during video on social media in November last year.

McKeever pleaded not guilty to two counts under the ICT Act: dangerous transmission or inciting public disorder online, and use of an ICT network to threaten the various figures in authority.

The former political candidate for Cayman Brac East is accused of making threats to officials and stirring up public anger during a video posted on his Facebook page, in which he complained bitterly about perceived injustices relating to the way some expatriates were being treated over COVID-19 regulation breaches compared to locals.

Following complaints about the live-streamed social media video rant, he was arrested and later charged.

A week-long trial has been set for 20 June and McKeever has been bailed until that date.