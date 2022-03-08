Driver killed in single-vehicle crash on Cayman Brac

Car crash on Cayman Brac on Tuesday, 8 March

(CNS): The police and fire service on Cayman Brac are still at the scene of a fatal collision on South Side West Road near Bluff Road. The single-vehicle crash happened at around 2:00 Tuesday afternoon, according to the RCIPS. The driver is the fourth person to be killed on Cayman’s roads already in 2022, just over nine weeks into the year.

The road where the crash happened is currently closed while officers carry out investigations and the public is advised to avoid this area if possible and to expect delays. The RCIPS Traffic and Road Policing Unit’s accident re-constructionists have been activated and will be attending Cayman Brac from Grand Cayman to assist with the investigation.