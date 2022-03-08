Driver killed in single-vehicle crash on Cayman Brac
(CNS): The police and fire service on Cayman Brac are still at the scene of a fatal collision on South Side West Road near Bluff Road. The single-vehicle crash happened at around 2:00 Tuesday afternoon, according to the RCIPS. The driver is the fourth person to be killed on Cayman’s roads already in 2022, just over nine weeks into the year.
The road where the crash happened is currently closed while officers carry out investigations and the public is advised to avoid this area if possible and to expect delays. The RCIPS Traffic and Road Policing Unit’s accident re-constructionists have been activated and will be attending Cayman Brac from Grand Cayman to assist with the investigation.
Category: Local News
Far, far too many accidents and road deaths on an island with a 40mph max speed limit. Does the RCIPS have any sort of functioning traffic department over there at all?
Clearly the self-regulation policy has been a disaster for driving on all three islands.
Understand what you mean, but you’re off-base on this one. It was just an accident. Unplanned, not drunk, just one of those things. This gentleman was one of us, a Bracker, and a more helpful person you could never find. Greatly missed by many. Very sad. Rest gently, friend. See you one day.
So very sad. A real gentleman, kind and always will to help. Rest in peace my friend.