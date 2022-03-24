Driver badly hurt after light pole collision

(CNS): A man was taken to hospital in the early hours of Thursday morning with serious injuries after the vehicle he was driving crashed into a light pole on Mangrove Avenue in Prospect at about 3am. Police said the vehicle was travelling north when it veered off the roadway into a fence and then collided with the utility pole, cutting power to many residents.

No other vehicles were involved and the driver was the only occupant. He remains at the George Town Hospital, where he is undergoing treatment. The road was closed during the morning commute in the busy community as police carried out investigations.

The crash comes less than two weeks after another a man in a BMW was trapped and badly injured after hitting a light-pole on Walkers Road and less than a month after the driver of a black Honda was killed when his car collided with a fence column on Mangrove Avenue, the street parallel to today’s smash.

Four people have already been killed on Cayman roads this year and several more have been badly hurt as a result of the significant number of collisions every day.