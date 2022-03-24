Driver badly hurt after light pole collision
(CNS): A man was taken to hospital in the early hours of Thursday morning with serious injuries after the vehicle he was driving crashed into a light pole on Mangrove Avenue in Prospect at about 3am. Police said the vehicle was travelling north when it veered off the roadway into a fence and then collided with the utility pole, cutting power to many residents.
No other vehicles were involved and the driver was the only occupant. He remains at the George Town Hospital, where he is undergoing treatment. The road was closed during the morning commute in the busy community as police carried out investigations.
The crash comes less than two weeks after another a man in a BMW was trapped and badly injured after hitting a light-pole on Walkers Road and less than a month after the driver of a black Honda was killed when his car collided with a fence column on Mangrove Avenue, the street parallel to today’s smash.
Four people have already been killed on Cayman roads this year and several more have been badly hurt as a result of the significant number of collisions every day.
Category: Local News
I hate it when those stupid lights poles jump in from of cars. Can’t the CIG do something?
This is the same street, Mangrove Avenue, on which the fatal accident occurred last month. The MP for Prospect arranged for a number of speed humps to be installed on this road shortly after that accident.
Slow Down and Drive Safely.
I do hope they are so badly injured they’ll never be able to operate a vehicle again. When I lost my son to a reckless driver he never offered up an apology and is driving to this day.
Avoiding the new speed bumps, perhaps?
I’m surprised that CUC don’t claim that the loss of hundreds of light poles each year are partly responsible for the high cost of their electricity.
Even though this challenging one was located behind a fence, we really ought to get some crews to concrete these public menace poles into the ground so they stop jumping out in front of cars. Maybe get the NRA to build an armco fortress around each one…just so long as we don’t have to talk about addressing ritual impaired driving, or spank the absentee RCIPS, or get DCI to pull any liquor licenses. Hope this person recovers sufficiently to make their own course correction.