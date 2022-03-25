DoE v CPA legal battle confirmed for June

Cabana at Boggy Sand Beach

(CNS): The unprecedented forthcoming legal battle between two public sector entities, effectively setting government against government, has been listed to be heard in June. The Department of Environment and the National Conservation Council have requested a judicial review of a Central Planning Authority decision that ignored a legal directive not to grant planning permission.

The CPA’s decision to allow the demolition and rebuilding of a cabana on Boggy Sand Beach also flies in the face of the PACT Government’s stated policies.

The DoE had issued a directive to the CPA on behalf of the NCC, using the National Conservation Law, not to grant planning permission for the application since the site has a long-running and problematic history. The current structure is failing because it was built far too close to the ocean.

When the owners, Cayman Property Investments Ltd, sought permission to demolish the existing single-storey concrete cabana and seawall and erect a new two-storey beach structure, the DoE issued an order directing the CPA to deny the application. But the board ignored the order, claiming it was not lawful.

The CPA waived the required highwater mark setback of 75 feet, as the structure is now effectively in the sea for most of the year, allowing what is clearly an unsustainable project to go ahead, despite the government’s policy of sustainable development.

The DoE will be arguing in court that the directive they issued is lawful. However, the controversy over this situation goes deeper than the legal dispute, as it highlights an evident policy difference between Premier Wayne Panton’s Ministry of Sustainability and Climate Resiliency and the Ministry of Planning held by Jay Ebanks.

Over the course of the current PACT administration’s twelve months in office, the conflicts between the planning ministry and the climate ministry have become increasingly apparent. This particular case illustrates an impasse over what should have been an easy decision for the government to resolve, given that the CPA is a politically appointed body that is required to follow Cabinet policy as well as the law.

If the CPA had refused the application based on the planning law and requirement for a highwater mark setback, the developer could have challenged the decision through the Planning Appeals Tribunal. However, the CPA chose to waive that requirement and undermine the government policy, making this a very unusual case.

During an NCC meeting on Wednesday, DoE Director Gina Ebanks-Petrie confirmed that the June date had been set for the case.

Also discussed at the NCC meeting was the culling of feral cats on Little Cayman by the DoE. Ebanks-Petrie told the members that this was likely to go ahead in a few weeks as a long-running legal dispute between the DoE and the Department of Agriculture on one side and two local animal protection organisations on the other was currently being settled.

The two departments want to begin a concerted control project on the Sister Islands, where the large populations of feral cats are posing a critical threat to the indigenous and endangered rock iguanas. The problem was created by people abandoning pets that are not neutered or spayed that have now bred in the wild.