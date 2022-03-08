Daily COVID-19 case average falls to 34

(CNS): Just over a month after the Cayman Islands was logging record-breaking daily numbers of positive COVID-19 cases, the daily average has fallen to just 34, officials have said. Over the last three days, 80 positive cases were reported to the Public Health Department.

However, there are still eight patients in the hospital as a result of SARS-CoV-2, five of whom are vaccinated. The small population of Sister Islands still has a comparatively high number of new cases, with another 19 recorded since Friday morning.

The estimated number of active cases is 639, suggesting that the number of people in isolation is also dropping.

Despite the clear downward trend in the number of people being infected with coronavirus and the decline in community transmission, the government has not yet lifted mask mandates or the requirement to socially distance inside.

Interim Chief Medical Officer Dr Autilia Newton is urging people to get vaccinated or boosted as, despite the high number of people who have had the virus, she said the vaccination remains more protective than the antibodies acquired through infection.

“Allowing the results of antibody testing to prescribe the need for vaccination, including booster, for any given individual, would go against best practice and evidence,” she said. “In the Cayman Islands, the government is determined to follow recommendations based on best practice and evidence.

“As such, it believes that the best and most effective way to protect the health of all residents is through vaccination, including the booster, regardless of immunity status, as may be described by any existing antibody testing at the individual level.”